Nigerian banks is set to receive good news soon as the federal government has decided to wind down AMCON

AMCON, which was introduced in 2011 was to help recover the bad loans in the banking system

To get this achieve AMCON remove charges 0.5 per cent of every banks' total assets, including off-balance sheet assets

The Federal Government is working towards ensuring that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) winds down as soon as possible.

This was disclosed by Wale Edun, finance minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy disclosed the plan this over the weekend while speaking with journalists BusinessDay reports

The Intention by the finance minister is poised to bring relief to financial institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and several others.

What is AMCON charges

AMCON was established in 2010 in a bid to stabilize the Nigerian banking system by efficiently resolving the non-performing loan assets of the banks in the economy.

To achieve this, banks were initially required to pay 0.3% of all assets into the sinking fund. In 2013 it was raised to 0.5% of total assets (and 0.3% of contingent liabilities).

The AMCON charges has been source of concerns for banks shareholders, stressing that the charges discourage investing in bank stocks due to dwindling dividend payout.

FG moves to end AMCON

While discussing the economic plan of President Tinubu, Edun said:

“On AMCON work is being done to ensure as much as possible that AMCON meets its mandate of winding up in the very near future.

“So, it is a question of financial engineering is a question of making arrangements for sidedly taking care of the liabilities.

"And those responsible include the banking system which has a portion to pay, as well as central bank and other stakeholders.”

The challenges ahead

Ahmed Kuru, AMCON's managing director disclosed recently that there is a total of N4.664 trillion liability burden in terms of cash and sale of assets.

According to him, about 350 obligors account for N3.957 trillion, which is above 84 per cent of the total outstanding amount.

