Petrol prices in Benin Republic have almost doubled following the removal of petrol subsidies in Nigeria, with the product now being sold for 800 CFA

A video circulating online shows a man in Lagos purchasing 4 liters of petrol for a total of N2,500, highlighting the high prices faced by Nigerians

The removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria, announced by President Bola Tinubu, has led to panic buying and a surge in fuel prices across the country

As Nigerians grapple with soaring petrol prices, a video has surfaced of a man lamenting that he purchased 4 liters of petrol for a total of N2,500, at N600 per litre much to his dismay.

This is the same rate petrol price is sold in Benin Republic according to a recent report by the BBC.

Sources quoted by the BBC revealed that petrol is now being sold for 700 CFA or 800 CFA in Benin Republic, a significant increase from the previous price of 450 CFA.

Notably, this price of 800 CFA is equivalent to the rate at N608 per litre.

Petrol prices in Nigeria are now at par with other West African countries Photo credit: NMPDRA

This development aligns with previous report from Legit.ng, which stated that the petrol price in Nigeria has reached similar levels as many other African countries.

Fuel subsidy removal

The removal of fuel subsidy was announced by President Bola Tinubu in his inauguration speech, resulting in panic buying and a surge in fuel prices across the country.

In response to the price increases, the NNPC released a state-wise price list.

NNPC Limited, through its social media handles also informed customers that the pump prices of petrol had been adjusted to reflect current market realities.

The corporation also stated that prices would continue to fluctuate in accordance with market dynamics.

Based on NNPC document that went viral and was confirmed by The Guardian newspaper petrol price at its stations in Borno State had the highest price listed at N557 per litre, while Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Ekiti were listed at N488 per litre, N537 per litre, N520 per litre, and N500 per litre, respectively.

