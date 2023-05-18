The Nigerian Naira has experienced a significant decline against the US dollar during President Buhari's tenure

This is according to a new report which shows that it weakened by 57.26% and 37.58% in official and black markets respectively

The findings paint a grim picture, despite several policies from the Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigerian Naira exchange rate against the US dollar during President Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year tenure declined significantly.

BusinesDay reports that the Nigerian Naira weakened, with a decrease of 57.26% and 37.58% in the official and black markets, respectively.

When President Buhari assumed office in 2015, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria's official window indicated that the Naira exchanged at N197/$ against the US dollar.

However, since then, it has weakened by N264 or 57.26% to N461 per dollar as of Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The situation is even worse in the black foreign exchange market due to various policies that have dragged down the value of the Naira.

In 2016, the Naira exchanged at N465 to a dollar, but currently, it hovers around N745 per dollar as of Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Some of the exchange rate policies under President Muhammdu Buhari

Restriction on Importers: On June 23, 2015, the CBN implemented a restriction that prevented importers of 41 items (later increased to 44 items) from accessing foreign exchange (FX). Limit on Naira-Denominated Cards Abroad: In the same year, the CBN introduced an FX policy that limited the usage of naira-denominated cards abroad to $300.0 per person, per day. Recently, some banks reduced this limit to $20 or suspended the usage of these cards for international spending. Elimination of Commission on Retail FX Transactions: In 2019, the CBN eliminated commission charges on retail FX transactions related to invisible services like business travel allowance, personal travel allowance, medical expenses, and school fees. Selling Rate and Intervention Frequency: The CBN decreased the selling rate of FX to Bureaux de Change (BDC) operators and increased the frequency of interventions in other windows to enhance access and availability of FX for end-users. Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement: On April 27, 2018, the CBN signed a three-year bilateral currency swap agreement worth $2.5 billion with the Peoples Bank of China. This agreement aimed to reduce FX demand pressure and facilitate investment. Post-No-Debit Status: In September 2020, the CBN mandated lenders to place a Post-No-Debit status on the accounts of entities participating in the parallel market. Discontinuation of FX Sale to BDC Operators: In July 2021, the CBN decided to discontinue the sale of foreign currencies to BDC operators in Nigeria. Additionally, they suspended the applications for and issuance of new licenses for BDC operations.

Naira starts the week with a massive fall against the dollar

Meanwhile, Nigeria's CBN has another headache as Naira lost a huge chunk of its value recovered at the black market last week.

Legit.ng revealed that Many Nigerians who went to the black market to get FX were surprised by the sudden change as Naira exchanged to the dollar above N750.

Experts have reacted to the current state of the market while speaking on the impact on Nigerians and companies.

