It has been revealed that President Bola Tinubu's announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy has started affecting some African countries

So far, the price of fuel has increased in the Benin Republic, a neighbouring West African country since the Nigerian President topped the subsidy regime

There are reports that most of the subsidized petroleum products in Nigeria are being smuggled to Benin and were being sold on the roadside

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, pronounced that "fuel subsidy is gone" while taking the oath of office in Abuja.

The announcement by the new administration has held the country at ransom as fuel marketers immediately increase the fuel price while some filling stations closed.

Name of African country that fuel subsidy removal has affected Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

However, the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy was not only felt in Nigeria but also in neighboring countries.

How fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria affected Benin Republic

So, far, fuel price has increased in Benin, a neighbouring country, the same week Nigeria scraped the existence of the fuel subsidy regime.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to BBC Pidgin, petrol prices in the West African country increased in the same week that announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Gasoline price has increased from 450 CFA to 700 CFA or even 800 CFA”, a Benin-based person, Clément Sodji tells BBC.

There are reports that some of Nigeria's subsidized petroleum products are being smuggled into the Benin Republic and the commodity is mostly being sold by the roadside.

It was also reported that the product was serving a large population of the West African country.

Who removes the fuel subsidy in Nigeria?

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on his inauguration day, and within a few hours, fuel marketers inflated the price while some petrol stations later closed, saying they have ran out of the commodity.

The government team later came out to explain that the removal of the fuel subsidy will take effect from the end of June as stipulated in the 2023 budget.

However, on Wednesday, May 31, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited announced that the government has officially stopped subsidizing the commodity.

Subsidy removal: NLC planned strike suffers setback as union divided

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC planned protest against the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu has suffered a major setback.

It was learned that the northern and southwest states chapter of the NLC has resolved to back out of the strike scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 14.

The division in the union followed the allegation by Bayo Onanuga, a chieftain of the APC, that NLC chairman, Joe Ajaero, was working for the opposition Labour Party to destabilize the country.

Source: Legit.ng