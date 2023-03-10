Fresh Nigerian graduates have been asked to apply as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency opened its portal for recruitment

The NDLEA in a fresh statement disclosed that applications are open for Secondary school, polytechnic and university graduates interested to be part of the agency

The anti-drug agency confirmed this development on its official Twitter page, on Friday, March 10, as it noted that the application is FREE

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday, March 10, announced a recruitment exercise for qualified Nigerian graduates.

The anti-drug agency made the call through a statement issued on Friday via its official Twitter handle.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), OFR.

Source: Twitter

Apply now, requirements listed

The application according to the agency, will run from March 12 through April 8, and graduates of secondary school, polytechnic and university are invited to apply.

Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess a national identity number (NIN) while computer literacy will be an added advantage for all cadres, the statement noted.

In the tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday morning,

Candidates applying for the role of “superintendent cadre” must not be less than 20 years or more than 35 years while the age limit for “narcotic agent cadre” and “narcotic assistant cadre” is 30 years and not less than 18 years at the point of entry.

