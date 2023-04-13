Job seekers across the country have been warned against patronising fake online recruitment portals

The warning was issued to young Nigerian job seekers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, April 13

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the institution is not currently recruiting or using third parties for such purpose

Nigerians seeking employment in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been warned against falling prey to online scammers advertising job applications.

The Punch reports that the apex bank disassociated itself from a fake recruitment portal purportedly hiring employees for the bankers’ bank.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 13, by the acting director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, the CBN said that the institution is not recruiting currently.

The CBN also urged Nigerians, especially youths across the country not to fall victim to the fraudulent people behind the recruitment scam.

AdbdulMumin said:

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake recruitment portal inviting “eligible” members of the public to submit applications in an exercise that will commence soon.

“The fraudulent website lists requirements for eligibility to include, among other qualifications, the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN). The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply.

He also noted that the CBN will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

His words:

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly."

