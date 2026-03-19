Freight forwarders protested increased shipping charges and shut down operations at major firms in Lagos

Industry groups accused shipping companies of ignoring regulatory guidance to suspend the increase

Efforts by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to mediate were resisted, raising concerns over additional costs

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Freight forwarders or agents operating at ports in Lagos have rejected a recent increase in shipping charges by major companies, staging protests that disrupted operations in Apapa.

The agents demand an immediate reversal of the new tariffs before any dialogue. Photo: CFOTO.

Source: Getty Images

The demonstration, held on Wednesday, led to a shutdown of activities at the offices of several shipping firms, as agents demanded an immediate reversal of the new tariffs, PUNCH reported.

Protest disrupts operations

The protest began at the office of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) along Commercial Road in Apapa and later extended to other firms, including Lagos and Niger Shipping Company and Pacific International Lines.

Business activities were halted at the affected offices as freight forwarders blocked access and insisted that operations would not resume until their demands were met.

Agents demand reversal of charges

Leaders of the protesting groups said the action would continue until shipping companies revert to previous rates.

The Zonal Coordinator (Western Zone) of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, Femi Anifowose, criticised the shipping firms for implementing the increase despite regulatory guidance.

He said the companies failed to comply with a directive by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to suspend the hike and engage stakeholders.

Concerns over lack of consultation

Similarly, the National President of the African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria, Frank Ogunojemitew, said the increment was introduced without adequate consultation.

According to him, freight forwarders consider the move unfair and have called for discussions to understand the rationale behind the increase.

He added that the group would continue to resist the new charges until shipping companies reverse them and open dialogue with stakeholders.

Dispute over regulatory directive

A representative of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, Abayomi Duyile, said the increase contradicts earlier agreements to suspend any adjustments pending further consultations.

He noted that stakeholders had been awaiting a meeting with regulators for over a month, while shipping companies proceeded with the new rates.

Shipping company responds

In response, the Managing Director of MSC Nigeria, Jake Iosso, said the regulator did not issue a formal written directive to halt the increase.

He confirmed that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council had verbally advised shipping firms to suspend implementation pending broader engagement, but said no formal notice was received.

Shipping firms argue that no formal written directive was issued by the regulator. Photo: Frederic Soltan.

Source: Getty Images

Tension with regulator

Efforts by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to engage the protesters during the demonstration were unsuccessful, as freight forwarders insisted on a reversal of charges before any dialogue.

A source within the council criticised the conduct of the protesters, noting that officials were prevented from accessing the MSC premises to mediate.

The source warned that the disruption could lead to additional costs, including demurrage, due to delays caused by the protest.

Nigeria’s ports record historic growth in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2025, Nigeria’s ports recorded a historic surge, with total cargo throughput rising 24.8% to over 129 million metric tons.

Total cargo throughput rose by 24.8%, climbing from about 103.6 million metric tons in 2024 to over 129.3 million metric tons in 2025. The growth is driven by higher exports, imports, and container traffic, reflecting the federal government’s push for economic diversification.

Lekki Port led the nation’s ports in cargo handling and received the largest vessels, averaging 55,712 Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT), slightly above Onne at 53,022 GRT. Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports handled ships averaging 33,251 GRT and 36,909 GRT, respectively, while Delta Ports averaged 17,414 GRT.

Source: Legit.ng