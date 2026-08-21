Google has launched the Gemini Student Offer for students in Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education ahead of the new academic session

The offer is available across 27 Sub-Saharan African countries and covers tools including Deep Research, Gemini Live and 400GB of cloud storage

Google's West and East Africa director said the initiative aims to remove financial barriers so Nigerian students can compete in the global economy

Google has announced a new initiative offering eligible students in Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education free access to its Google AI Plus subscription for 12 months.

The offer, known as the Gemini Student Offer, is valued at N92,400 per student and is available to individuals aged 18 and above who are currently enrolled in accredited higher institutions across Nigeria.

Google is giving eligible Nigerian students a free 12-month AI Plus subscription Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Students who benefited from the programme during the previous academic year are also eligible to renew their subscriptions for another year after verifying their student status.

Nigeria is among 27 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where the initiative has been launched.

What students will get

The Google AI Plus subscription provides students with access to advanced artificial intelligence tools through the Gemini app, including higher usage limits, Gemini Omni, Gemini Live for real-time voice conversations, and Deep Research for academic projects.

Students will also have access to custom practice quizzes, unlimited file uploads and 400GB of cloud storage.

Speaking on the initiative, Google’s Director for West and East Africa, Olumide Balogun, said the company was seeking to make AI-powered learning more accessible by removing financial barriers for students.

“AI is the defining technological shift of our generation, and for Nigeria, with one of the youngest and most entrepreneurial populations in the world, it is an immediate leapfrog opportunity,” Balogun said.

“By offering 12 months of free Google AI Plus for the second consecutive year, we are removing financial barriers so that Nigerian students can master complex subjects, build in-demand digital skills, and compete confidently in the global economy.”

Key features of the Google AI Plus offer:

12 months of free access to Google AI Plus

Subscription valued at N92,400 per student

Available to students aged 18 and above

Access to Gemini’s advanced AI tools

Higher usage limits

Gemini Live for real-time voice conversations

Deep Research for academic projects

Custom practice quizzes

Unlimited file uploads

400GB of cloud storage

Google promotes AI for learning

Google said the programme is designed to support learning rather than encourage academic dishonesty.

According to the company, Gemini’s Guided Learning mode acts as a tutor by providing hints and guiding questions instead of simply giving students direct answers to academic tasks.

The approach was tested in a Google DeepMind study involving 1,763 students in West African schools.

Google said students who used Guided Learning recorded learning gains equivalent to between 1.2 and 1.7 years within eight weeks.

The company added that more than 90% of interactions focused on understanding concepts, while only 2% resulted in direct solutions.

The technology can also be integrated into Google Classroom, allowing lecturers to keep Gemini in Guided Learning mode while ensuring student and classroom data is not used to train Google’s AI models.

Nigeria is among 27 Sub-Saharan African countries where Google has launched its latest 12-month free AI subscription offer for students. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

More AI study tools available

The Nation reports that the free subscription also includes Gemini Study Notebooks, which can convert lecture notes and course materials into quizzes and lesson plans.

Students can use Gemini Live for brainstorming and real-time conversations, while Deep Research can assist with academic projects and research.

Other tools include interactive 3D visualisations within chats and Google Lens Homework Helper, which can help students solve equations and interpret diagrams.

The initiative is expected to give Nigerian students greater access to AI-powered learning tools as higher institutions prepare for the new academic session.

FG opens application portal for free training in AI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The academy went live on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the Federal Government's National Skilling Project.

Participants can choose from more than 10 high-demand skill areas, including software development, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, IT automation, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Legit.ng