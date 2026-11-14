FG’s ₦50,000 Relief Fund: How Nigerians Can Check Their Eligibility Through OPay

The Federal Government's ₦50,000 monthly relief fund is expected to support vulnerable Nigerians facing economic hardship. Here are important things to know about the fund, including eligibility requirements, how OPay customers can check their status, and ways to avoid scams.



Source: UGC

The Federal Government's ₦50,000 monthly relief fund is aimed at helping vulnerable Nigerians cope with the rising cost of living and other economic challenges.

Under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), eligible beneficiaries are expected to receive ₦50,000 every month as financial assistance to meet some of their basic needs.

To make the payments accessible, the Federal Government is working with approved payment partners, including OPay, to help qualified Nigerians receive the funds.

For Nigerians with OPay accounts, checking their eligibility is relatively straightforward. They can do so through the OPay mobile app or by dialling *955*20#.

However, having an OPay account does not automatically qualify anyone for the relief fund. Here are the important details.

What is the Federal Government's ₦50,000 NERSI Relief Fund?

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is a Federal Government initiative designed to provide financial assistance to Nigerians facing economic hardship.

Through the programme, selected beneficiaries are expected to receive ₦50,000 monthly to help ease some of the financial pressure on vulnerable households.

The government is working with approved digital financial service providers, including OPay, to facilitate payments and make it easier for qualified individuals to access the support.

Why is OPay involved in the NERSI relief programme?

The Federal Government has selected OPay as one of its approved payment partners for the relief initiative.

This means the fintech company is providing a secure channel through which eligible beneficiaries can check their status and receive payments.

Rather than independently selecting recipients, OPay's role is to facilitate access to the funds through its existing secure digital payment infrastructure.

The partnership also reflects the growing use of digital financial platforms to deliver government interventions and make financial services more accessible to Nigerians.

Who Qualifies for FG’s ₦50,000 relief fund?

The NERSI programme is designed for vulnerable Nigerians who meet the Federal Government's eligibility requirements. However, not everyone with an OPay account will automatically receive the ₦50,000 payment.

The government is responsible for identifying qualified beneficiaries and determining who receives the support. OPay only provides the secure payment channel for those selected.

Therefore, customers should check their eligibility through the approved channels rather than assume that having an active account guarantees access to the funds.

How Can OPay Customers Check Their Eligibility?

OPay customers can check whether they have been selected for the relief programme through two channels: the mobile app and a USSD code.

Here is how both options work.

1. Through the OPay mobile app

Customers can follow these steps:

● Open the official OPay mobile app.

● Check the homepage for a notification about the NERSI ₦50,000 relief fund.

● If selected, a notification will appear.

● Click on the notification and follow the instructions provided.

2. Through OPay USSD code

Customers who prefer using USSD can also check their status.

● Dial *955*20# using the phone number linked to your OPay account.

● Follow the instructions displayed.

● If you have been selected, proceed as directed to accept the support.

It is important to remember that OPay does not determine who qualifies for the relief fund. That responsibility rests with the Federal Government.

For further clarification about the programme, Nigerians can contact the official NERSI support line on 0700-022-2222.

How selected beneficiaries receive their ₦50,000

According to the programme's guidelines, selected beneficiaries will receive an SMS requesting their consent before the payment is processed.

Those who qualify and choose OPay as their payment channel can receive the funds directly through their OPay accounts, subject to the programme's requirements.

Beneficiaries should follow the instructions communicated through the official channels and avoid responding to unsolicited messages claiming to offer faster access to the money.

How Nigerians can avoid relief fund scams

Government relief programmes often attract the attention of fraudsters looking to exploit people who need financial assistance.

As Nigerians seek information about the NERSI initiative, it is important to know how to distinguish genuine communication from fraudulent offers.

Here are five precautions to keep in mind:

1. Never share your PIN or OTP: OPay will never ask customers to disclose these details to access a relief payment.

2. Don’t pay a registration or processing fee: The NERSI relief programme is free. Anyone asking you to pay money to register, confirm your eligibility or speed up your payment should be treated with suspicion.

3. Avoid unverified links: Be careful with links shared through WhatsApp messages, text messages and social media posts promising instant access to the ₦50,000 fund.

4. Use official channels to check your status: Check your eligibility through the official OPay app or by dialling *955*20#. Also, rely on verified government announcements for updates about the programme.

5. Report suspicious activities: If you receive a suspicious message or encounter someone claiming to represent the programme, seek clarification through the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222.

Taking these precautions can help Nigerians protect their personal and financial information while seeking government assistance.

The NERSI initiative is an example of how digital payment platforms can help make government interventions more accessible to people who need them.

For OPay customers interested in the relief programme, the most important step is to confirm their eligibility through the appropriate channels.

Remember that the Federal Government determines who qualifies for the intervention. You do not need to pay anyone to check your eligibility or access the relief fund.

Source: Legit.ng