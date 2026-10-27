MultiChoice announced new DStv pricing in Kenya, cutting packages from six to four with subscriptions starting at Sh750 monthly from November 5

DStv's Kenyan market share dropped sharply from 60.2% in September 2022 to 41.3% in June 2026 as subscribers moved to streaming platforms

The top-tier DStv Ultimate package will cost Sh7,300, down 37.6% from the current Premium price of Sh11,700

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice is cutting DStv subscription prices in Kenya, restructuring its product lineup from six packages to four as the pay-TV operator tries to win back customers who have moved to streaming services and cheaper digital alternatives.

The changes take effect on November 5, with monthly fees starting at Sh750 (about N7,750) for the entry-level DStv Starter package, which will carry 116 channels and one major-league football match per week, including English Premier League coverage.

MultiChoice reduces DStv packages from six to four in Kenya. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

New DStv package breakdown in Kenya

The mid-tier DStv Sports package, priced at Sh3,000 (about N31,000) monthly, will absorb the existing Compact and Compact Plus offerings. Subscribers will receive 159 channels covering every EPL match, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as WWE and UFC content.

At the top end, DStv Ultimate will cost Sh7,300 (about N75,409) per month, a 37.6% reduction from the current Premium subscription of Sh11,700 (about N120,914).

The package includes up to 180 channels, with Formula One, MotoGP, cricket, rugby, ATP tennis and major golf tournaments among its features.

The restructured pricing is designed to keep popular sports content within reach of more customers while offering lower entry points for viewers who have found existing subscriptions too expensive.

MultiChoice faces subscriber losses

The price reductions follow a sustained decline in DStv's position in Kenya's pay-TV market. The company's market share fell from 60.2% in September 2022 to 41.3% in June 2026.

Over the same period, the combined subscriber base for DStv and GOtv dropped from 3.66 million to about 640,000.

MultiChoice's financial results reflect the same pressure. Group revenue declined from roughly Sh462 billion in 2023 to Sh397 billion in 2025, while trading profit fell from about Sh78 billion to Sh31 billion.

DStv Starter offers 116 channels and weekly major-league football for Sh750. Photo: AF

Source: Getty Images

The company faces competition on multiple fronts. Netflix, YouTube and other on-demand platforms have drawn viewers away from traditional pay-TV.

The wider availability of smart televisions with built-in streaming apps has made it simpler for households to access entertainment without a pay-TV subscription, and illegal streaming sites offering live EPL matches at near-zero cost have added further strain on conventional broadcasters.

DStv officially launches 5 new packages, releases new pricing

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that DStv has overhauled its entire package structure, pricing and branding in South Africa, with the changes set to take effect on September 17, 2026, in what the company describes as the most significant shake-up to its products in 15 years.

The announcement was made on Monday, September 7, as the broadcaster repositioned itself under French media giant Canal+, which completed its acquisition of DStv's parent company.

The revised offering introduces five packages: Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series and Premium.

Source: Legit.ng