VeryDarkMan posted a studio preview of a new diss track targeting Davido on his Instagram page on November 4, 2026

The track, titled 'On My Knees', features Zlatan Ibile's signature slang and is billed as coming soon on streaming platforms

The release escalates an ongoing feud that began with a viral video from Zlatan's wedding welcome party in Morocco

VeryDarkMan (VDM) has taken his ongoing feud to the studio, posting a preview of a diss track aimed at Davido on his Instagram page on November 4, 2026.

The song, titled "On My Knees" and also referred to online as "I'm on my knees," features Zlatan Ibile's signature taglines as a backdrop.

VDM mocks Davido in an upcoming diss track inspired by the singer's viral moment, sparking reactions online. Photo: verydarkblackman/davido

Source: Instagram

VDM announced the track as coming soon on all streaming platforms, with the caption reading:

"On my kneels FT ZLATAN …OUT SOON / I want see the worst that can happen 🤷🏽"

The studio drop follows a clip that surfaced from Zlatan Ibile's wedding welcome party in Morocco, where Davido was filmed singing along to lyrics from Zlatan's song "INFERNO."

Those lyrics were widely read online as a dig at VDM, whose real name includes Vincent, and at comments he had previously made publicly.

Before recording the track, VDM had already posted a direct video response drawing a contrast between himself and Davido, and warning Zlatan he would "learn the hard way."

The new diss track takes the dispute into music territory, leaning into the "on my knees" phrasing that many online linked to a past viral moment involving Davido.

The tension between VDM and Zlatan is not entirely new.

VDM had previously and publicly called on Zlatan to speak on matters surrounding the late singer Mohbad years ago.

Separately, his relationship with Davido had also grown frosty in the months before this latest exchange.

The diss track marks the latest, and arguably most direct, escalation yet.

The full song had not been released as of the time of the studio preview.

Watch VDM's new diss track in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to VDM's new diss track

Reactions to the studio preview have been mixed, with some fans backing VDM and others questioning his decision to bring Davido into a dispute that many felt was primarily between him and Zlatan.

@el_hafeedu wrote:

"But why is he involving Davido in it, can't he face Zlatan all alone"

@IVtheVeteran commented:

"This guy just Dey farm social media clicks"

@mjuliet510 said:

"This see finish too much davido omo smh"

@omojaytee2 reacted:

"E no go funny if this song go enter number 1 for Apple Music 😂😂😂😂"

@offixialAz wrote:

"the person wey sing 'Unavailable' is available everywhere for disrespect 🤣😂"

@thatbobprnew shared:

"This VDM no well at all 😂 anyways I'm with VDM 😂"

@garryberry101 added:

"Thanks to BigWiz. Alaye no fit dey for this settings NEVER"

VDM escalates his feud with Davido and Zlatan Ibile as he teases an upcoming diss track on social media. Photo: verydarkblackman/davido

Source: Instagram

VDM challenges Davido over support claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan challenged Davido and his associates to provide evidence that the singer had previously supported him financially after an X user claimed Davido once flew him to Lagos and lodged him in a five-star hotel.

In a response shared on his Instagram Story on November 4, 2026, VDM denied receiving such assistance and demanded receipts showing payments for flights, accommodation or other financial support.

His challenge came amid renewed tension with Davido after VDM mocked the singer over a video of him singing along to Zlatan Ibile’s track at the rapper’s wedding welcome party in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng