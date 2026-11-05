Buying Solar? Itel Energy Warns Nigerians About Installation Mistakes That Could Affect Their Power Supply



Source: UGC

Nigerians looking to enjoy more reliable electricity through solar power have been advised to pay close attention to how their systems are installed, as mistakes in equipment configuration could lead to faults and poor performance.

itel Energy advised during Nigeria Energy Week in Lagos, where the company demonstrated its products and educated visitors on common solar equipment problems and the importance of after-sales support.

Emmanuel Kumuyi, the company’s Country Technical Support Manager, said some problems reported by solar users could be linked to overloading, poor protection systems, installation errors, and the use of solar panels, inverters, and batteries that are not properly matched.

In simple terms, buying a good inverter and battery may not be enough. The different components must work together, and the system must be designed to meet the user’s electricity needs.

Kumuyi urged consumers to use qualified engineers and seek technical guidance before installing their systems.

“The way to avoid this is to ensure that you get a good brand, get the right configuration for your installation and, at the same time, what is important is to get a brand that has the right after-sales service support that can guide you even before you carry out this installation,” he said.



Source: UGC

What happens when your solar equipment develops a fault?

Beyond choosing the right equipment, buyers also need to know where to turn when something goes wrong.

itel Energy said customers can report faults through its complaint-handling process. Call-centre agents record the complaints and forward them to online engineers for assessment. If the problem cannot be resolved remotely, a field engineer is sent to inspect the equipment and determine whether it needs repair or replacement.

The company said the applicable warranty terms determine the resolution available for each fault. It has also promised to resolve reported faults with its solar energy products within 48 hours through repair or replacement under its after-sales service offering.

Lucky Ovenseri, itel Energy’s National Distributor Manager, said the company has distribution coverage across all 36 states, with showrooms in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja. He added that dedicated energy after-sales centres support customers experiencing product problems.

According to Ovenseri, the company also operates a replacement policy under which customers may receive another unit while their faulty equipment is being worked on.

Why a quick fix matters to solar users

Rotimi Thomas, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SunFi, a distributor of itel Energy products, said after-sales support is important because customers expect more than equipment when they invest in solar power.

“The 48-hour resolution commitment from itel Energy is very important for us as a distribution platform because we don’t make the product,” Thomas said.

He explained that the ability to repair or replace faulty equipment quickly helps distributors maintain customer trust, especially among households and businesses moving away from petrol and diesel generators.

Thomas advised buyers to ask questions about warranty coverage, the process for reporting faults, repair and replacement conditions, and how quickly technical support is provided.



Source: UGC

Can payment plans make solar more accessible?

The upfront cost of solar and energy-storage systems can also discourage some prospective buyers.

Thomas said high interest rates and rising prices have made it difficult for some households and businesses to pay the full amount at once. SunFi offers payment plans that allow customers to make an initial payment and spread the balance over three to 24 months or longer.

He estimated that 30–40 per cent of customers still seek payment plans.

At the exhibition, itel Energy showcased its PowerTank 1000 and IP54 11kW Hybrid Inverter, designed for residential and commercial applications.

For Nigerians considering solar power, the advice is straightforward: understand your electricity needs, use a qualified installer, ensure your equipment is compatible and find out what support the manufacturer will provide if a fault occurs.

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Source: Legit.ng