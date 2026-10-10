Canal+ is reshaping DStv with package changes, channel closures and a streaming overhaul—but Nigerian subscribers aren’t automatically affected

Showmax shut down in April 2026 after losses exceeding R9 billion, with some content shifting to DStv Stream

Nigerian DStv prices remain distinct: subscribers should verify local bouquets, channel access and renewal costs before paying

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv’s transformation under French media giant Canal+ has brought channel closures, new subscription packages and a streaming overhaul, raising questions about what Nigerian viewers can expect from the pay-TV operator.

One year after Canal+ took control of MultiChoice in September 2025, the broadcaster is pursuing a leaner business while reshaping how customers access sport, films and entertainment.

Canal+ makes 13 big changes at DStv: Channel cuts, new packages, and others take place. Credit: DStv

Source: Getty Images

However, Nigerian subscribers should distinguish between changes across the group and those announced specifically for South Africa. The latest package restructuring does not automatically mean new subscription prices or renamed bouquets in Nigeria.

New packages reshape viewing choices

DStv introduced its revised South African packages on September 17, 2026. Access became Starter, Family became Select, while Compact subscribers moved to Sports.

A new Movies & Series package offers an alternative for viewers who prioritise entertainment. Compact Plus remains available to existing subscribers but is closed to new subscriptions. Premium and EasyView retain their names.

DStv says customers automatically moved to the replacement packages will not pay more because of the migration. Announcements for other countries will follow when confirmed.

The distinction matters for Nigerian households weighing entertainment spending against food, transport and electricity bills. A cheaper offer advertised in rand should not be mistaken for a reduction in naira subscription charges.

Familiar channels disappear

The overhaul also involves consolidating channels and moving programmes into revised schedules.

In South Africa, content from Mzansi Wethu, Bioskop Movies and Mzansi Music is being brought together on Wethu+. Meanwhile, kykNET & kie replaced kykNET Lekker, and M-Net Movies 1 and 2 became M-Net Movies+.

Some lower-priced packages gain channels, meaning the restructuring combines closures with expanded access to selected content.

Separately, Paramount’s withdrawal from African linear television at the end of 2025 led to the closure of BET Africa, CBS Justice, CBS Reality and MTV Base, according to a report by MyBroadband.

These developments show why subscribers need to check individual channel lists rather than assume every change results from Canal+ cutting costs.

Showmax shutdown marks major shift

One of the biggest changes was the closure of Showmax at the end of April 2026, following accumulated trading losses exceeding R9 billion.

The decision formed part of efforts to reduce costs and restore profitability as competition from international streaming platforms intensified. It also heightened concerns about future investment in African productions.

DStv now directs viewers towards Showmax content on DStv Stream, although licensing restrictions mean some titles cannot move across.

What Nigerian subscribers currently pay

DStv’s Nigerian package listings show monthly prices of ₦44,500 for Premium, ₦30,000 for Compact Plus and ₦19,000 for Compact. Confam costs ₦11,000 monthly.

At those rates, paying monthly for Premium throughout a year totals ₦534,000, while Compact costs ₦228,000.

For Nigerian viewers, the immediate issue is whether their preferred football competitions, films and local programmes remain available on a package they can afford.

Subscribers should therefore confirm their current bouquet, channel access and renewal amount through official Nigerian customer platforms before making payments. South Africa’s new names and advertised prices should not determine Nigerian subscription decisions.

MultiChoice removes 7 channels from DStv Premium

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice is continuing to reshape its DStv offering, with Premium subscribers facing another round of content cuts that could further weaken the appeal of the platform’s most expensive package.

The broadcaster has announced that four more channels, M-Net Movies 1, KykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Music, will leave the DStv line-up from September 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng