The broadcaster will remove SET Asia, Zee TV, SET Max, Zee Cinema and WION from its Add Indian package by October 31, 2026

Subscribers will retain Star Plus, Star Vijay and Colours TV after the changes take effect

MultiChoice said details of a reduced-price offer would be announced soon but has yet to confirm the new subscription cost

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MultiChoice is removing five channels from DStv's optional Add Indian package as the pay-TV operator continues to streamline its channel offerings.

The changes will take effect from October 31, 2026, reducing the number of channels available on the add-on from eight to three.

MultiChoice has announced plans to cut five channels Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The broadcaster notified affected subscribers in an email dated September 30, explaining that the decision was aimed at simplifying the viewing experience.

MultiChoice said:

“We are refining the DStv channel lineup to better match how our customers watch and enjoy content.

“Rather than spreading similar content across many channels, we’re focusing on fewer, stronger channels to create a simpler viewing experience.”

MultiChoice: Five channels leaving DStv Indian package

The five channels scheduled for removal are SET Asia, Zee TV, SET Max, Zee Cinema and WION.

Subscribers will lose access to the following channels at the end of October:

SET Asia (channel 450)

Zee TV (channel 452)

SET Max (channel 457)

Zee Cinema (channel 460)

WION (channel 461)

Following the changes, the Add Indian package will retain three channels: Star Plus on channel 453, Star Vijay on channel 455 and Colours TV on channel 456.

MultiChoice said the package would remain available, adding that customers would continue to enjoy Indian entertainment through the remaining channels.

The broadcaster also told MyBroadband that the revised lineup would be easier to navigate and provide a better viewing experience.

The company said:

"Movie lovers who subscribe to the Add Movies package will continue to access Hollywood films on M-Movies+ and M-Movies Stars."

MultiChoice hints at lower DStv package price

Although MultiChoice did not confirm whether the package's existing monthly fee would change after five channels are removed, it indicated that a reduced-price offer was in the works.

The company said it would provide more information about the offer soon, leaving subscribers waiting for details on how much the smaller package would cost.

The proposed price reduction comes as the broadcaster continues to adjust its subscription offerings to reflect changing viewing habits and customer preferences.

DStv introduced its Indian television offering in 2001 and has restructured and rebranded the package several times over the years.

In 2015, MultiChoice combined its North Indian and South Indian packages into a single Indian package. Customers could also access it as an add-on for an additional monthly fee.

11 channels could disappear from DStv

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Group has confirmed that 11 popular television channels could be removed from its DStv platform by December 31, 2025, if it failed to reach a deal with Warner Bros.

The development raised concerns among viewers who rely on the affected channels for entertainment, news, lifestyle and children’s programming.

MultiChoice listed the channels under threat as Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International.

Source: Legit.ng