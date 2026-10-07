Canal+ completed its takeover of MultiChoice in September 2025, triggering a wide restructuring of DStv's packages

Showmax was shut down after racking up more than R9 billion in trading losses,

DStv overhauled its package names and dropped its familiar blue look in favour of a predominantly black visual identity

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DStv has gone through one of the most significant periods of change in its history in the year since French media company Canal+ completed its acquisition of MultiChoice in September 2025.

The takeover triggered a sweeping restructuring programme aimed at cutting costs, simplifying the product range and improving the financial health of the business across its African markets.

One year after the Canal+ takeover, DStv has introduced new packages while making major changes to its channels and streaming strategy. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Showmax closes as streaming strategy shifts

One of the most consequential decisions was the closure of Showmax at the end of April 2026.

After the shutdown, some of Showmax's content was moved to MultiChoice's main streaming platform.

Around the same time, MultiChoice also reduced its workforce.

By June 2026, about 312 employees at its Randburg headquarters had accepted voluntary severance packages.

The conditions attached to the Canal+ takeover approval prevent the company from carrying out forced retrenchments in South Africa until 2028.

Channel lineup reshaped

DStv's channel offering changed considerably over the period. Paramount's decision to exit linear television in Africa at the end of 2025 brought down BET Africa, CBS Justice, CBS Reality and MTV Base.

MultiChoice subsequently added WWE, Trace Gospel and Trace Ngoma to its entry-level Access package.

KykNet Lekker was discontinued, with affected subscribers moved to KykNet & kie. Premium and Compact Plus subscribers also lost access to certain Warner Bros. and HBO content in June 2026.

New package names and a new look

The most visible change for subscribers arrived in September 2026, when MultiChoice replaced its existing package structure. Access became Starter, Family was renamed Select, and Compact was replaced by a sports-focused Sports package.

A new Movies & Series package was also introduced, while Compact Plus was kept for existing subscribers.

Prices for satellite and streaming packages were aligned, and the DStv website and app received a visual overhaul.

MultiChoice implements major changes under Canal+'s ownership. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The blue design that had long defined the platform gave way to a predominantly black look. Packages are now presented as Starter, Select, Movies & Series and Premium, without the traditional "DStv" prefix.

MultiChoice has said the changes should not be read as a full rebranding exercise, even though the new look is closer to Canal+'s own identity.

Canal+ has also signalled plans to roll out its own streaming application in the markets where MultiChoice operates.

New DStv subscription pricing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canal+ Group, the new parent company of MultiChoice, has announced plans to simplify DStv’s pricing and package structure for its subscribers.

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa Chief Executive Officer, said that the confusing array of offers and fees in the current DStv lineup will be adjusted to boost sales.

Mignot pointed out that while some channels, especially the SuperSport brand, hold substantial value, the clutter of sub-brands complicates marketing efforts and undermines brand strength.

Source: Legit.ng