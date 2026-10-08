Dangote Refinery circulated a list of 20 approved petroleum marketers under a new consortium arrangement for buying petrol

Major industry players include A.A Rano, MRS, TotalEnergies, NNPC Retail, Conoil, and Rainoil/Eterna

The new supply structure follows the refinery's move two days earlier to cut off marketers it accused of blending its petrol with imported fuel

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has named 20 petroleum marketers authorised to buy Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from its facility, introducing a consortium-based structure that reshapes how petrol from the plant reaches the Nigerian market.

A communication shared with petroleum marketers on Thursday, October 8, 2026, confirmed the arrangement and listed the approved companies.

A.A Rano, MRS, TotalEnergies, NNPC Retail and Conoil are among 20 marketers approved by Dangote Refinery to buy its petrol. Photo: Dangote Group

Source: Facebook

Going forward, purchases of petrol from the refinery are to be routed through this group of 20 selected operators.

Full list of approved consortium marketers

The 20 companies approved under the arrangement are:

Heyden Integrated Techno Fatgbems NIPCO Plc/11 Plc A.A Rano Conoil AYM Shafa Northwest Petroleum & Gas Ardova Plc NNPC Retail Masters Energy Nepal Energies Sobaz Optima Energy Bovas Soroman MRS TotalEnergies Rainoil/Eterna

Why Dangote Refinery changed its supply structure

The move came just two days after the refinery announced on October 6, 2026, that it would stop selling petrol to marketers it identified as fuel importers, Petroluemprice.ng reports.

Dangote Refinery said some of those marketers had been mixing its Euro 5 petrol with imported products, raising concerns about quality control and the integrity of its distribution chain.

The consortium model appears to be the refinery's response, giving it tighter oversight of who buys its product and how it is distributed domestically.

The development also comes amid a broader dispute between the refinery and parts of Nigeria's downstream sector.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had accused Dangote Refinery of being selective about which marketers it supplies.

New petrol supply arrangement: Dangote Refinery approves 20 marketers. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Other operators also pushed back against the October 6 supply restrictions, arguing against what they described as unfair exclusions. Questions around import licences and competition between locally refined and imported fuel have added further tension to the standoff.

The new consortium arrangement represents another step by Dangote Refinery to consolidate its grip on petrol distribution, centralising purchases around a defined group of approved partners rather than supplying the open market directly.

Dangote Refinery announces job vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Group has announced fresh employment opportunities for qualified candidates across several departments at its refinery site.

The vacancies are listed under Dangote-Refinery as the business unit, with the location stated as Dangote Petrochemicals (DPRP) and the department identified as Refinery Site.

The available positions cover procurement, warehouse management, logistics, supply and material planning, compliance, information technology, sustainability and data analytics.

Several of the positions require relevant bachelor's degrees, HNDs or specialised diplomas in fields such as engineering, supply chain management, logistics, business administration, environmental science, public health, information technology and related disciplines.

Source: Legit.ng