The Federal Government, through the FCCPC, has intensified its crackdown on illegal digital lending platforms in Nigeria

A total of 45 loan apps have now been blacklisted in 2026 for violating consumer protection and data privacy regulations

This decisive move aims to safeguard Nigerians from predatory lending practices and restore trust in the digital financial ecosystem

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has officially blacklisted 45 loan apps in Nigeria as of January 2026.

These apps are considered illegal because they failed to comply with the Digital Lending Regulations, exposing users to risks such as harassment, data misuse, and predatory lending practices.

Federal Government Updates Nigerians on List of 46 Illegal Loan Apps in 2026

Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid these apps and instead use only FCCPC-approved lenders.

Experts say the apps delisted engage in unethical practices like debt shaming, unauthorized data access, and hidden charges.

Full list of 45 illegal loan apps (2026)

WeCredit Hen Credit Loan App Cash Door App Joy Cash Loan up to 1000000 App EagleCash App LuckyLoan Personal Loan App GetLoan App EaseLoan Apps Naira Naija Cashlawn App EasyNaira App Crediting App Yoyi App Nut Loan App CashPal App NairaEasy Gist Loan App CamelLoan App MoneyTreeFinance Made Easy App CashMe App CreditBox App CashMama App Crimson Credit App Galaxy Credit App XCredit iMoney Elsner Technology PVT Limited Naira Naija iMoneyPlus Instant NairaNaija Instant NowNowMoney Naija Cash Eagle Cash FirstNell App FlyPay Spark Credit SoftNaira App CashDey App NairaLoans Loans App SwiftCash App NaiaraLand App Mama Credit Loan App Nigeria Loan App Loan 300000 Naira in CranCash LinkLoan FairKash Loan Apex Lending

What is FCCPC?

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is Nigeria’s primary regulatory body for consumer rights and fair market practices.

Established under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, it ensures businesses operate ethically, prevents monopolies, and protects consumers from exploitation.

The FCCPC investigates complaints, enforces compliance, and regulates sectors such as digital lending, telecommunications, and retail. In recent years, it has intensified oversight of loan apps, shutting down illegal operators and mandating registration to safeguard data privacy and fair interest rates.

Its mission is to promote transparency, accountability, and consumer confidence in Nigeria’s marketplace.

FCCPC blacklisted 45 illegal loan apps in Nigeria 2026 to protect consumers from predatory lending.

FCCPC targets 103 loan apps for ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 521 digital lending companies have fallen under the regulatory oversight of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as the agency intensifies efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s fast-growing digital credit market.

This follows the expiration of the January 5, 2026, deadline for compliance with the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025. The FCCPC regulations require all digital lenders operating in Nigeria, whether app-based, online, or through other non-traditional channels, to register with the Commission and comply fully with its consumer protection rules.

However, the commission disclosed that 103 loan apps operated by unregistered companies have been placed on a regulatory watchlist and may face enforcement actions. The FCCPC has consistently warned that lenders operating outside its approval framework risk sanctions, including delisting from digital platforms, hefty fines, and possible prosecution.

