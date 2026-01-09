Africa Digital Media Awards

Federal Government Updates Nigerians on List of 45 Illegal Loan Apps in 2026
Nigeria

Federal Government Updates Nigerians on List of 45 Illegal Loan Apps in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The Federal Government, through the FCCPC, has intensified its crackdown on illegal digital lending platforms in Nigeria
  • A total of 45 loan apps have now been blacklisted in 2026 for violating consumer protection and data privacy regulations
  • This decisive move aims to safeguard Nigerians from predatory lending practices and restore trust in the digital financial ecosystem

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has officially blacklisted 45 loan apps in Nigeria as of January 2026.

These apps are considered illegal because they failed to comply with the Digital Lending Regulations, exposing users to risks such as harassment, data misuse, and predatory lending practices.

Federal Government Updates Nigerians on List of 46 Illegal Loan Apps in 2026
Federal Government Updates Nigerians on List of 46 Illegal Loan Apps in 2026
Source: Twitter

Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid these apps and instead use only FCCPC-approved lenders.

Experts say the apps delisted engage in unethical practices like debt shaming, unauthorized data access, and hidden charges.

Full list of 45 illegal loan apps (2026)

  1. WeCredit
  2. Hen Credit Loan App
  3. Cash Door App
  4. Joy Cash Loan up to 1000000 App
  5. EagleCash App
  6. LuckyLoan Personal Loan App
  7. GetLoan App
  8. EaseLoan Apps
  9. Naira Naija
  10. Cashlawn App
  11. EasyNaira App
  12. Crediting App
  13. Yoyi App
  14. Nut Loan App
  15. CashPal App
  16. NairaEasy Gist Loan App
  17. CamelLoan App
  18. MoneyTreeFinance Made Easy App
  19. CashMe App
  20. CreditBox App
  21. CashMama App
  22. Crimson Credit App
  23. Galaxy Credit App
  24. XCredit
  25. iMoney Elsner Technology PVT Limited
  26. Naira Naija
  27. iMoneyPlus Instant
  28. NairaNaija Instant
  29. NowNowMoney
  30. Naija Cash
  31. Eagle Cash
  32. FirstNell App
  33. FlyPay
  34. Spark Credit
  35. SoftNaira App
  36. CashDey App
  37. NairaLoans Loans App
  38. SwiftCash App
  39. NaiaraLand App
  40. Mama Credit Loan App
  41. Nigeria Loan App
  42. Loan 300000 Naira in CranCash
  43. LinkLoan
  44. FairKash Loan
  45. Apex Lending

What is FCCPC?

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is Nigeria’s primary regulatory body for consumer rights and fair market practices.

Established under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, it ensures businesses operate ethically, prevents monopolies, and protects consumers from exploitation.

The FCCPC investigates complaints, enforces compliance, and regulates sectors such as digital lending, telecommunications, and retail. In recent years, it has intensified oversight of loan apps, shutting down illegal operators and mandating registration to safeguard data privacy and fair interest rates.

Its mission is to promote transparency, accountability, and consumer confidence in Nigeria’s marketplace.

Nigerians warned as FCCPC released list of banned loan apps violating data privacy and consumer rights.
FCCPC blacklisted 45 illegal loan apps in Nigeria 2026 to protect consumers from predatory lending. Photo credit: FCCPC/x
Source: Twitter

FCCPC targets 103 loan apps for ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 521 digital lending companies have fallen under the regulatory oversight of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as the agency intensifies efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s fast-growing digital credit market.

This follows the expiration of the January 5, 2026, deadline for compliance with the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025. The FCCPC regulations require all digital lenders operating in Nigeria, whether app-based, online, or through other non-traditional channels, to register with the Commission and comply fully with its consumer protection rules.

However, the commission disclosed that 103 loan apps operated by unregistered companies have been placed on a regulatory watchlist and may face enforcement actions. The FCCPC has consistently warned that lenders operating outside its approval framework risk sanctions, including delisting from digital platforms, hefty fines, and possible prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng

