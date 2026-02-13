Nigerians living abroad are increasingly seeking ways to bring their parents to the United States, and immigration experts are outlining the steps involved

US-based attorney Natalie Womack explains that the sponsorship process requires careful attention to legal rules, financial proof, and procedural details

From proving citizenship to preparing for interviews, she stresses that applicants must be thorough and well-prepared at every stage

An immigration attorney based in the United States, Natalie Womack, explains the steps Nigerians abroad need to follow when sponsoring their parents to live in America.

She highlights that the process involves legal requirements, location considerations, logistics, and potential liabilities.

Nigerians abroad sponsor parents to the US by meeting strict legal requirements and proving citizenship. Photo credit: Natalie Womack/X/WCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

1.Legal requirement for sponsoring parents

Womack says that only US citizens can sponsor their parents. Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or US passport, is required. Establishing the parent–child relationship is also a key part of the process.

2. Location and processing options

The attorney notes that the location of the parents at the time of filing determines the type of processing.

• In-country processing: If parents are already in the US, applicants must file several forms. The first is Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative), which costs $675 on paper or $625 online. Supplemental documents, including the birth certificate, are required. The second is Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status), costing $1,440. This form assesses eligibility and admissibility. A medical report, Form I-693, must be obtained from a USCIS-approved doctor and submitted in a sealed envelope. Finally, applicants must provide an Affidavit of Support (Form I-864) to prove financial capacity. If insufficient, a joint sponsor can step in.

• Consular processing: If parents are outside the US, the same forms apply but with additional steps. Applicants must file Form I-131 and wait for approval. Afterward, they complete the DS-260 form with the National Visa Center, which costs $325. The affidavit of support is also required, with a $130 fee attached.

3. Logistics

Womack advises applicants to prepare thoroughly for interviews. She says they should print the full application, bring original documents, and review the paperwork with their parents. Arriving at least 45 minutes before the interview is recommended.

4. Potential liabilities

The attorney points out that if parents have entered the US without inspection, liabilities can arise. In such cases, she explains that a waiver is necessary before the parents leave the country. She describes liabilities as “things that can potentially come up that you need to know about.”

Natalie Womack’s guidance shows that sponsoring parents to the US is possible but requires careful attention to legal rules, financial proof, and procedural details.

Applicants prepare logistics for US immigration interviews by printing applications, carrying original documents, and arriving early. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

Source: Getty Images

US to deport 97 Nigerians, releases list with full names

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that 18 Nigerians had been added to its deportation list, bringing the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.

The update was contained in a statement published on the DHS website on February 10, 2026. According to the DHS, the arrests formed part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

The agency explained that the new names were included under its expanded nationwide enforcement operation targeting immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

Source: Legit.ng