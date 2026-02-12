Ikeja Electric has asked customers to submit a TIN, NIN, or CAC registration number before February 20

Thousands of customers on Ikeja Electric’s network may face disruptions to their electricity supply if they fail to submit valid identification details before February 20, following a new directive under the Nigeria Tax Act (2025).

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the electricity distribution company said customers must provide either their Tax Identification Number (TIN), National Identification Number (NIN), or Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number. The company warned that failure to comply could render the invoices invalid under the law.

Directive is in line with new tax law

According to Ikeja Electric, the directive is in line with the Nigeria Tax Act (2025), which took effect on January 1, 2026. The law requires that all invoices issued in the country, including electricity bills, must contain at least one verifiable identification number for tax and audit purposes.

The DisCo stated that any invoice generated without a TIN, NIN, or CAC registration number would not meet the requirements of the new tax regime.

In its notice, the company emphasised that compliance is mandatory and advised postpaid and estimated billing customers to update their details promptly to avoid possible service interruptions.

Ikeja Electric justifies directive

Ikeja Electric explained that without valid identification data, it would be unable to legally generate invoices. This, the company noted, could eventually affect customers’ electricity supply if billing processes are halted.

Customers were directed to update their information starting from their January 2026 bills by filling out a designated online form. The company added that the window for compliance is limited and urged affected consumers to act before the deadline.

Speaking on the development, Ikeja Electric’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, clarified that prepaid customers are not affected by the directive. He explained that the requirement applies only to customers who receive monthly invoices, including those on estimated billing.

Reacting to concerns about the short notice, Okotie acknowledged that the February 20 deadline is near but said the timeline is determined by statutory requirements under the new tax law.

Industry analysts say the move reflects a broader implementation phase of the Nigeria Tax Act (2025), with utility companies playing a key role in ensuring compliance. They noted that the policy aligns with federal efforts to strengthen tax documentation, expand the national database, and improve revenue transparency.

