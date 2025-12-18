Nigerians with existing US visas have been thrown into confusion following the travel ban imposed on the country

According to reports, the decision affects both immigrant and non-immigrant visas

The new policy has triggered widespread concerns among people with student visas, among others

Uncertainty has spread among Nigerians after the United States announced a suspension of new visa applications covering key travel categories.

The decision affects both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, triggering widespread concern among students, tourists, business travellers and families with plans tied to the US.

President Donald Trump's travel ban on Nigeria causes confusion among existing visa holders. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

The new restriction halts fresh applications for popular visa classes used by Nigerians, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M and J visas. These categories account for the majority of short-term travel from Nigeria to the US.

Visas affected by the suspension

The affected visa types include B visas, which are issued for business and tourism, as well as F and M visas for academic and vocational students. J visas, commonly used for exchange programmes, are also covered by the suspension.

President Donald Trump signed the proclamation on Tuesday, formally announcing the measure.

According to the directive, the entry of Nigerian nationals into the United States under these visa categories is suspended until further notice.

In addition, consular officers have been instructed to reduce the validity of other non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians where legally possible.

Reasons cited by the White House

The White House listed multiple reasons for the partial travel restriction, which applies to 15 countries, including Nigeria.

Security concerns featured prominently, with references to the activities of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in parts of the country.

US authorities also pointed to screening and vetting challenges, describing them as substantial enough to warrant tighter controls.

Overstay rates were another factor. The White House cited a 5.56% overstay rate for B-1 and B-2 visas and an 11.90% rate for F, M and J visas as justification for the action.

What the visa ban does not cover

Despite the broad scope of the announcement, the proclamation clearly outlines key exemptions.

Nigerians who already hold valid US visas as of the effective date of the order are not affected. Lawful permanent residents of the United States are also exempt.

Other groups spared by the restriction include athletes attending major sporting events, certain US government employees, and dual citizens travelling on passports from countries not listed under the ban.

This clarification offers relief to many Nigerians who already have visas and ongoing travel plans.

Ongoing strain from earlier restrictions

According to a report by TheCable, the latest development comes on the back of earlier measures introduced in July.

At the time, the US embassy in Abuja reduced the validity and entry allowance for most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians.

The move effectively limited stays to three months with a single entry.

US authorities cited an imbalance in visa reciprocity as the reason for that decision.

Nigerians with US visa are in panic mode as President Donald Trump's travel ban is set to begin. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

While similar restrictions imposed on countries like Ghana were later lifted, Nigeria’s limitations have remained in force.

Awaiting further clarification

The US embassy in Abuja has yet to issue a detailed response addressing the latest suspension.

For now, Nigerians with existing valid visas can still travel, but the outlook for new applicants remains uncertain as diplomatic discussions continue.

