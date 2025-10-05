Nigerian professionals seeking U.S. opportunities via the H-1B visa may face steep new financial barriers under a revised policy

President Donald Trump’s administration now mandates a $100,000 annual fee per foreign worker hired through the H-1B programme

Despite the change, H-1B approvals for Nigerians have surged, reaching a record 880 in Fiscal Year 2024

The H-1B visa has long served as a critical pathway for foreign professionals seeking employment in the United States.

Classified as a non-immigrant visa, it enables U.S. employers to recruit foreign talent for specialty occupations, including roles in engineering, IT, and academia.

The visa also applies to fashion models and individuals involved in Department of Defense projects, provided they meet specific criteria.

Regulation and oversight of the H-1B programme fall under the jurisdiction of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Foreign nationals may hold H-1B status while residing in the U.S., regardless of whether they possess a physical visa stamp.

Typically, H-1B visa holders are granted an initial stay of three years, with the possibility of extending their presence to a maximum of six years.

Extensions beyond this limit are permitted for those who reach certain milestones in the green card application process.

Annual cap and advanced degree quota

Each fiscal year, the U.S. government issues a capped number of H-1B visas. The standard allotment stands at 65,000, with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for individuals who have earned a master’s degree or higher from a U.S. institution.

This brings the total annual quota to 85,000.

Trump administration introduces $100,000 fee for H-1B employers

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced a new rule targeting American companies that employ foreign workers under the H-1B visa programme.

Under the revised regulation, firms will be required to pay $100,000 (approximately ₦150 million) per worker annually.

The move is expected to have far-reaching implications for foreign professionals, including Nigerians seeking career opportunities in the United States.

Nigerian H-1B visa approvals show steady growth

Despite evolving policy challenges, the number of H-1B visa approvals for Nigerian nationals has shown a marked increase in recent years.

According to official figures, approvals have risen from 391 in Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 to 880 in FY 2024. The breakdown is as follows:

2018 - 391

2019 - 385

2020 - 232

2021 - 198

2022 - 588

2023 - 740

2024 - 880

