Air Peace has announced a 15% discount for students on its Nigeria-London flights, which lasts for one year

The airline disclosed that the offer allows students and parents the opportunity to leverage the discount for the summer holiday

It said the discount is available on its website, saying students must provide supporting documents to access the offer

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced a 15% fare discount for students on Nigeria-London flights.

The airline asked students enrolled full-time at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada to take advantage of its exclusive 15% discount on economy tickets for flights between Nigeria and London.

Allen Onyema, Air Peace, Chairman, announces a largess for Nigerian students. Credit: flyairpeace

Source: UGC

Air Peace sets eligibility criteria for the discount

Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace’s head of corporate communications, disclosed that the offer presents an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria.

Ndiulo’s statement said that by leveraging the discount, students in full-time educational programmes at accredited schools abroad could enjoy significant savings on their travels.

According to him, the fare is one of the most competitive in the market, allowing families to manage travel expenses efficiently.

Air Peace sets an age limit for participants

Vanguard reports that Ndiulo said eligible students must be 25 years old or younger and provide supporting documents, including a valid student ID, a student visa, and an enrollment verification letter.

The statement said discounted tickets are available for booking via Air Peace’s official website and remain valid for one year from the travel date, and are also accessible via the student visa discount on its website.

Air Peace slashes fares by N600,000

Legit.g earlier reported that Air Peace is also rewarding other passengers with a promotional offer, allowing travellers to save over N600,000 when they connect to any of the airline’s major domestic destinations to London.

Passengers on the route are entitled to extra luggage to boost convenience for those travelling with more luggage.

The airline disclosed that the airfare slash runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel period until April 15, 2025.

Emirates battles passenger scarcity

The development comes as reports say Emirates Airlines may be facing difficulty on the Lagos-Dubai route.

The United Arab Emirates airline is allegedly affected by the UAE’s visa policies on Nigeria, which have affected its operations.

Some months ago, the Nigerian government reached a diplomatic agreement with the UAE government, allowing Emirates Airline to resume flight operations in Nigeria.

However, when the airline resumed operations, it was met with empty seats.

UAE imposes tough visa rules on Nigerians

Analysts say many Nigerians who used to fly Emirates flights were still struggling to secure visas to the UAE.

Recall that shortly after the Emirates flight resumption in Nigeria, the UAE government announced a new visa policy, imposing tough conditions on Nigerian passport holders.

The development came barely 24 hours after the country lifted the two-year visa ban imposed on Nigerians.

UAE releases new guidelines for visas

The country demanded that applicants for its visa pay N640,000 as a non-refundable application fees for visas by Nigerians.

According to reports before the visa ban on Nigerian passport holders, the visa fee was about $100, about N155,500.

Air Peace says students can access a 15% discount on its website. Credit:flyairpeace

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the country also imposed a new requirement on Nigerians wishing to visit, saying applicants must obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) before applying for a visa.

The new fee does not guarantee a visa to the country, as the DVN is valid for 14 days or immediately after the visa application has been processed.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight offer

Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion is false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement was signed by Ejike Ndiulo, head of corporate communications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng