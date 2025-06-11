Aviation unions have embarked on multiple strike actions over the past months, in a show of solidarity for the NiMet staff

They complained of the management's refusal to implement and pay salary adjustments and other benefits dating back to 2019

The many negotiations and interventions have finally yielded results, and the changes have been implemented, with a set date to pay up the arrears

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

There is hope that the recurring strikes in Nigeria’s aviation sector have come to an end, as staff members of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency have finally received payment of the new minimum wage and salary adjustments.

This adjustment was implemented in the May 2025 salaries and remunerations, after several ultimatums and strike actions over the last few months.

An official of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals confirmed that the increase was implemented in the May salary.

No more strikes in Nigerian airports as aviation staff finally get minimum wage. Photo credit: Pyrosky, Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

NiMet workers embark on strike over minimum wage

NiMet staff first embarked on a nationwide strike in May 2024, citing the poor working conditions and unpaid wage arrears dating back to 2019.

They also embarked on a strike in February 2025, and another in April 2025 after a two-week ultimatum to NiMet to pay the wage arrears and other approved financial benefits.

Other aviation unions threw their weight behind NiMet and put up a solidarity strike in support of their colleagues at NiMet.

The strike lasted long enough to ground flight operations for major airlines, including Air Peace, and eventually, the federal government intervened.

FG intervenes in aviation strike

The federal Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, intervened after the last strike action.

The PUNCH reports that Keyamo’s intervention helped to speed up the resolutions. An aviation worker disclosed that Keyamo called the NiMet DG and directed him to ensure that the salary increments were implemented in May 2025.

He explained:

“The subsistence allowance was the first payment we got, and after that subsistence allowance, we then got the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

The Minister’s intervention has also sped up the adoption of the new conditions of service, which have been signed by the NiMet DG and forwarded to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for approval.

After salary increment, NiMet staff await arrears

The staff noted that following the negotiations, the arrears of the minimum wage payments and salary adjustments will follow.

The official stated:

“The N70,000 minimum wage and the 25 to 35% salary increment were implemented in May, and the arrears were supposed to come by the end of June.. But unfortunately, I think IPPIS is having a system upgrade. So, I think the arrears will be coming in by the end of July.”

He added that the percentage increase varied across different levels, with lower staff cadres receiving a higher percentage than higher staff.

The strike actions in February and April 2025 grounded airport operations for days. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

NiMet suspends strike as FG meets demands

Legit.ng reported that NiMet unions suspended their strike until May 13, 2025, after Minister Festus Keyamo’s intervention.

The suspension allowed the federal government time to follow through on promises, including resolving salary issues and implementing minimum wage adjustments.

Minister Keyamo reassured the unions, outlining steps to address their grievances, while Permanent Secretary Dr Ibrahim Kana expressed optimism for a resolution by the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng