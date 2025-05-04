Air Peace’s passengers were elated after receiving smartphones mid-flight recently

The airline conducted the lucky dip, which saw lucky passengers winning the newly released Tecno Camon 40

The development comes as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority summoned the airline’s management over flight cancellations and delays

Passengers aboard an Air Peace flight got mid-air surprise gifts as the airline partnered with Tecno Mobile to give out brand new Camon 40 smartphones during the flight, which sparked a wave of commendation, excitement and admiration on social media.

The giveaway, which happened on the carrier's regional flight, involved a lucky dip during the flight.

Allen Onyem-owned Air Peace surprises passengers with smartphone gifts. Credit: @flyairpeace

Lucky passengers receive Camon 40 smartphones

Lucky passengers were given the newly released Tecno Camon 40 smartphone, showing the airline’s appreciation to its passengers.

According to a post on X, shared by one of the passengers, the airline gave the new devices to selected passengers.

A passenger wrote:

“Omo, I was on an Air Peace flight today and they legit did a lucky dip mid-air — winners got brand new Tecno Camon 40 phones! No long talk, just vibes and surprises. Big ups to @flyairpeace and @tecnomobileng — this is how you treat passengers!”

The move has sparked different reactions from Nigerians, with many praising the airline for its innovative approach.

According to reports, the response on social media has been overwhelming, with many hailing the approach as innovative in customer satisfaction, which boosts brand loyalty and shared experiences.

Passengers express delight

Another social media user reportedly said he would patronise the airline going forward due to its kind gesture.

The partnership between Nigeria’s largest carrier and the mobile phone company has been seen as a perfect match, showing a growing trend in experiential marketing in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The Guardian reports that Air Peace has continued to reinforce its brand by expanding routes and offering excellent customer service.

NCAA summons Air Peace management over flight delays and cancellations. Credit: @flyairpeace

Air Peace speaks after NCAA’s threats

The development comes after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) summoned Air Peace management over flight delays and cancellations.

However, the airline responded, saying it did not regret cancelling or delaying flights to ensure passengers' safety by air safety protocols.

Air Peace’s response was contained in a statement signed by its head of corporate communications, Ejike Ndiulo.

According to reports, the NCAA’s Director General asked the airline’s management during a meeting to streamline its operations to leverage the size of its fleet to mitigate the crisis.

NCAA asks Air Peace to sit up

The NCAA’s boss said that while the agency will continue to support Air Peace, its operations must comply with global best practices.

He said the agency is heightening its monitoring of flight operations across all airlines to ensure compliance.

Recently, some passengers said they had to wait for over three hours to board, thereby missing critical appointments.

Air Peace slashes airfares on London route by N600,000

Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace has said its passengers can enjoy about N600,000 in savings when connecting from Nigerian cities to London, including an exclusive one free extra luggage offer.

The airline disclosed that the offer runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel time until April 15, 2025.

The airline’s head of corporate communications, Ejike Ndiulo, revealed this in a statement, saying that Air Peace continues to change international travel with its flagship London route, which offers seamless connections from major airports in Nigeria.

