A fully-loaded petrol tanker overturned and exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, causing panic among commuters and leading to a massive inferno that engulfed several vehicles

The incident occurred near the NASFAT area of the expressway, a known religious and residential zone that experiences heavy vehicular movement during peak hours

Legit.ng gathered that the tanker lost control thus tipping over before bursting into flames; several vehicles, including private cars and commercial buses, were destroyed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Mowe, Ogun state - A tanker laden with a petroleum product fell and exploded on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, June 11, causing panic.

As reported by Channels Television, Akinwunmi Fasakin, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Ogun state command, confirmed the incident.

Panic erupts on Wednesday, June 11, as a petrol-laden tanker burst into flames along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Source: Original

PM News also noted the unfortunate development.

The FRSC said that the incident occurred at the NASFAT U-Turn axis of the highway.

In the same vein, Florence Okpe, the education officer of the sector command, disclosed that a rescue team from the FRSC and the fire service were on the ground, but could not confirm any casualties.

The explosion also affected some vehicles close to the fallen tanker.

Ogun TRACE speaks on fire incident

Furthermore, confirming the incident, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) stated that the explosion occurred on the lane of the expressway outbound Lagos, leading to traffic congestion.

In a statement, Babatunde Akinbiyi, TRACE's image-maker, divulged:

“A fallen laden tanker at NASFAT turning outbound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has exploded, traffic seriously affected, fire services contact, motorists coming from Lagos diverted through Christ Embassy camp. TRACE, FRSC, and the police are on the ground monitoring the situation.”

The trending video of the inferno can be viewed below:

Legit.ng reports that deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, West Africa’s most populous country, which lacks an efficient railway system to transport cargo.

More than 1,500 accidents involving fuel tankers occurred in Nigeria in 2020, resulting in 535 deaths, according to the FRSC.

More than 150 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in October 2024 after an overturned fuel tanker exploded in Jigawa state.

The latest accident, which happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, revived questions about the implementation of safety measures and traffic regulations in the country.

70 killed in Niger fuel tanker accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 70 people were killed and dozens of others wounded after an overturned fuel tanker exploded in Niger state.

Kumar Tsukwam, the head of the FRSC in Niger state, disclosed that a truck carrying 60,000 litres of gasoline had an accident at Dikko junction on a major road linking the federal capital Abuja to the northern city of Kaduna. He added that a “large crowd of people gathered to scoop the fuel” when “suddenly the tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng