The Nigerian government has launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to provide reliable identity verification

The new feature is necessary for accessing government services such as SIM registration, welfare schemes and other government intervention initiatives

The National Management Commission (NIM) said that the NINAuth app is available for download from the Google and Apple stores

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to provide secure and reliable identity verification for accessing government services.

The new initiatives came after President Bola Tinubu approved NIN-based authentication for all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The new NINAuth offers more protection from identity theft Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

NIMC explains the reasons for the new feature

The new feature is a comprehensive identity solution for data security, empowering user control, and simplifying access to essential government services such as SIM registration, immigration applications, tax filings, government intervention schemes, and driver’s license renewals.

Kayode Adegoke, head of corporate communications at NIMC, disclosed that the launch aligns with the commission's plans to regulate a reliable digital identity system for Nigerians and legal residents.

He said the NINAuth suite comprises web, API, and mobile-based verification services.

Adegoke stressed that the move is President Tinubu’s agenda to boost Nigeria’s national identity infrastructure.

He said:

“The NIMC NINAuth application is the official interface for integrating with the Commission’s backend infrastructure.”

According to him, the new feature introduces a robust layer of protection to empower individuals, allowing them control over their data.

NIMC reels out the benefits of the NINAuth

He disclosed that by requiring consent before information-sharing for KYC and other verification processes, NINAuth promotes transparency, trust, and user independence.

The NIMC spokesman listed the key benefits of the new feature to include enhanced security, and safeguarding personal data from unauthorised access, saying that the User Control button allows individuals to manage their data-sharing preferences.

Other benefits include the provision of secure single sign-on for convenient service access.

Adegoke said the new feature strengthens the commission’s commitment to modern, secure, digital identity management in Nigeria.

How to download NINAuth

Vanguard reporting says Adegoke stressed that the service provides a scalable and interoperable API for real-time identity verification to aid service delivery, and database harmony, and complies with the National Identity Policy.

The platform has been designed as the go-to channel for all NIN-based verification and authentication activities.

Adegoke encouraged Nigerians to download the NINAuth app from Google and Apple stores across all devices.

Further details, including the implementation guide and process flow, are available at https://ninauth.nimc.gov.ng.

NIMC raises service fees

The new launch came a few days after the commission increased prices for its services.

The new charges, which will commence on May 2, 2025, is the first adjustment in more than a decade as they aim at aligning with economic realities and sustaining efficiency.

The National Identity Number enrolment and slip issuance are free, including the national e-ID Card's first issuance.

Services affected by the new increase

However, NIN slip reprint costs N500; biodata modification, excluding date of birth, costs N500 per field; date of birth modification is charged at N15,000, and third-party verification services attract N5,000.

According to reports, the revised pricing structure will commence immediately and will be published on NIMC’s official website on May 2, 2025.

NIMC says Nigerians will pay more for NIN services nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

It applies to the commission’s other raft of services and products, including those given via its Front-End partners.

NIMC explains the reason for the increase

NIMC stressed that while the fees have increased, the aim is to preserve service quality, maintain affordability, and ensure transparency.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 1, 2025, warning all partners to adhere to the newly approved rates, stating that any partner charging more than the official rate will be punished, including suspension or license revocation.

NIMC names site for changing NIN’s date of birth

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC has advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC on March 10, the commission emphasised that this caution was to ensure data security and integrity.

The agency reassured Nigerians that its self-service portal was secure and reliable and provided users with the convenience of updating their information from anywhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng