Air Peace has suspended all flight operations nationwide due to the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

The airline explained that the strike has led to the unavailability of QNH (hazardous weather) reports necessary for safe landings

Air Peace assured passengers that it is monitoring the situation and working with relevant parties to minimise the impact on travel plans

Air Peace has halted all flight operations nationwide due to the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

NiMet workers began an indefinite strike at midnight on Tuesday, April 22, 2024.

The union instructed its members to stop providing services at airports across the country starting from midnight.

This action followed the failure of NiMet management to address the ultimatum issued, which expired on April 16, 2025.

Air Peace suspends flights amid NiMet strike

Air Peace's decision to halt flight operations is contained in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, on Wednesday, April 23, in Lagos.

The airline explained that it is also suspending operations because the necessary QNH (hazardous weather) reports, which are vital for safe landings, are unavailable.

Air Peace said:

“Due to the ongoing NiMet strike and the unavailability of QNH (hazardous weather) reports required for safe landings, Air Peace has suspended all flight operations nationwide until the strike is over.”

The airline expressed gratitude to potential passengers for their understanding and assured them that updates would be provided as the situation develops.

Earlier, the airline had warned that the NiMet strike could cause flight delays and cancellations across its network.

Air Peace added that it is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with relevant parties to reduce the impact on customers' travel plans.

The PUNCH reports that many air travellers were left stranded as the protest led to delays and cancellations of several flights.

NiMet employees began a nationwide indefinite strike on Wednesday, April 23, due to welfare concerns.

Some of the issues include NiMet's failure to negotiate or implement agreed financial allowances, unresolved entitlements like wage awards, peculiar allowances, and outstanding payments from the 2019 minimum wage.

The employees also accused the agency's management of withholding important documents, ignoring requests to include missing staff in previous payments, and neglecting crucial training programs in favour of executive retreats.

