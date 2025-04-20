Air Peace has announced a flight suspension to Enugu airport, stating that the move was due to safety concerns

The airline disclosed that its flight operations to Enugu airport have been diverted to Asaba airport

Meanwhile, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down the Enugu airport for runway repairs

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has suspended its flight operations to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu due to safety concerns.

The company disclosed in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ejike Ndiulo, that the airline said it was temporarily suspending flights to the airport due to the poor condition of its runway.

Air Peace cites runway issues for flight suspension

Air Peace said the airport failed standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines.

The airline said the bad condition of the Enugu runway has caused major disruption to its flight operations.

“We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns regarding the Enugu airport runway. The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruption to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.

Air Peace diverts flights to the Asaba airport

According to a ThisDay report, the airline prioritises safety over convenience. The flight suspension will allow the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to perform the necessary repairs.

Air Peace announced that all scheduled flights into and out of Enugu Airport will now operate from Asaba Airport.

FAAN begin repairs at Enugu airport

Meanwhile, FAAN has said that the Enugu airport will shut down temporarily for emergency repairs.

Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s public affairs and consumer protection Manager, said the measure was necessary due to sudden and significant damage to the runway's asphalt surface.

The agency said that while the repairs are ongoing, all flights would be diverted to nearby airports.

She referred to the development as sudden, saying that the measure complied with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, FAAN, and had closed the runway for the period.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period. As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports. We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure,” the statement said.

