After 40 years, the Minna international airport, now called Bola Ahmed Tinubu airport, will be open for flight operations

The Niger state government has expressed excitement about the airport and expected impact on economic growth

The government, through New Niger Aviation (NNA), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to manage and enhance the aviation ecosystem in the State

For the first time since its construction over four decades ago, the Minna International Airport in Niger State will officially commence formal commercial operations tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23.

The Niger State government has officially announced the launch of scheduled flight operations from the newly renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna.

This development follows a strategic partnership between New Niger Aviation (NNA), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established to manage and enhance Niger State's aviation ecosystem, and Overland Airways Limited.

Alhaji Liman Katamba Kutigi, Chief Operating Officer of NNA, speaks on the importance of the launch, stating:

"This initiative represents more than just an air route; it stands as a gateway to new opportunities. Through our collaboration with Overland Airways, we are establishing a benchmark in regional air connectivity, prioritizing safety, reliability, and significant economic benefits."

Kutigi also said that the initiative is part of a broader agenda to position Niger State as a central player in Nigeria’s aviation and logistics sectors.

"The journey to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport operational has been long and deliberate, from infrastructure compliant with aviation standards.

"We are proud to deliver a world-class airport that reflects Niger State’s potential and ambition. The governor’s commitment has been relentless, and this milestone is just the beginning."

Leadership reports that Captain Edward Boyo, Chief Executive Officer of Overland Airways, also shared the exciting news, confirming that flights would begin on Wednesday.

The new service will connect Minna to Abuja and Lagos, the political and commercial capitals of Nigeria, respectively, offering new regional air connectivity for residents and travellers.

This long-awaited development promises to enhance the economic and logistical landscape of Niger State, contributing to the region's growth and connectivity within Nigeria.

List of international airports in Nigeria

According to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) here are the full list of international airport in Nigeria.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport: Lagos

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport: Abuja

Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport - Kano

Port Harcourt International Airport - Port Harcourt

Akanu Ibiam International Airport- Enugu

