Commercial flight operations are set to begin at the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna

The flights will operate at least three times a week, and the Niger State government is very excited

Governor Mohammed Bago aims to develop a modern aviation ecosystem to attract foreign investment

The Niger State Government has announced the commencement of scheduled commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna.

The state government has chosen Overland Airways Limited as the pioneer airline partner.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu international airport set to be open for operation. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Overland Airways, Captain Edward Boyo, while in Minna, revealed that the flights are scheduled to begin on April 23, 2025, connecting Minna to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria’s political and commercial capitals.

The statement reads:

“We are honoured to be chosen as the launch airline for this historic route. This service underscores our commitment to expanding connectivity across Nigeria and partnering with visionary governments like Niger State to bring growth closer to the people.

"We applaud Governor Bago and the NNA team for this bold and transformational move."

According to the schedule, Overland Airways will operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using its new Embraer E-175 aircraft.

Minna – Lagos – Minna:

Departs Lagos at 8:00 AM

Returns from Minna at 3:00 PM

Minna – Abuja – Minna:

Departs Minna at 9:30 AM

Returns from Abuja at 2:00 PM

Niger state, renamed the Abubakar Imam international airport in Minna after Tinubu. Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

Keyemo governor speaks

Reacting, Festus Keyamo, Minister of aviation and aerospace development, announced the development in a post on X.

Keyamo said:

“The Niger State Government in partnership with Overland Airways proudly announces the commencement of flight operations from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, starting April 23rd, 2025."

Niger governor shares excitement

On March 10, 2024, Umar Bago, governor of Niger state, renamed the Abubakar Imam international airport in Minna after Tinubu, Vanguard reports.

In separate remarks, the Niger State Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the NNDP, lauded the airport’s operational launch as a culmination of years of deliberate planning and infrastructure development.

The ministry noted.

“The journey to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport operational has been long and deliberate. We are proud to deliver a world-class airport that reflects Niger State’s potential and ambition."

The flights are expected to significantly boost trade, tourism, and investment opportunities in Niger State and North Central Nigeria.

FG shuts down international airport

Ealier Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has temporarily shut down the airport in Enugu State to carry out urgent repairs on a damaged section of the runway.

According to a statement by Obiageli Orah, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the closure is to allow for emergency repairs on a damaged section of the runway.

She explained that a serious crack appeared on a key part of the runway, making the repair work necessary from April 22 to May 6, 2025.

