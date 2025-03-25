MTN Nigeria has opened an application for the fourth cohort of the Media Innovation Programme at Pan Atlantic University

The programme will begin on May 19, 2025, and will last for six months and aims to boost media practitioners’ knowledge of evolving technology trends

MTN Nigeria said the programme is open to media practitioners and content creators in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria, in partnership with the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan Atlantic University, has announced applications for its fourth edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP-4).

The six-month-long fully funded certificate fellowship is for media professionals and content creators and will begin on May 19, 2025, at Pan-Atlantic University’s main campus in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

MTN Nigeria explains the benefits of the programme

The telecom giant launched the programme in 2022 to boost media practitioners’ knowledge of the evolving media terrain and its intersection with technology.

The programme is open to professionals across all media platforms, including print, electronic, and digital platforms and social media content creators.

According to a statement by the company, participants will gain deeper insights into Nigeria’s technology sector and the dynamic relationship between media and innovation.

Participants to visit the University of Johannesburg

A major highlight of the programme is an international study visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, which exposes participants to global media and technology trends.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said the impact of the programme in the last three years has been inspiring, asking qualified media professionals and content creators to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for the fourth cohort.

The Dean of SMC, Pan-Atlantic University, Ikechukwu Obiaya, said the challenges of today’s media landscape provide an urgency to cultivate a new generation of media professionals to drive innovation and excellence.

He said the school will leverage its experience in training media professionals to equip the next cohort with creativity, ethics, and cutting-edge industry knowledge.

