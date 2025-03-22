As part of a sustainable energy plan, the federal government has installed electric vehicle charging station

The minister of innovation, science, and technology said it is an important step in hastening Nigeria's transition to renewable energy sources

The project demonstrates the nation's resolve to embrace renewable energy sources and is an important piece of infrastructure

Through the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, the federal government has introduced electric vehicle charging stations as a sustainable energy initiative.

According to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN), the charging station was unveiled at the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) offices in Abuja. Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC) was involved in the process.

According to Uche Nnaji, the minister of innovation, science, and technology, it was a significant step toward accelerating Nigeria's shift to renewable energy sources.

The project, according to Nnaji, was a significant piece of infrastructure and evidence of the country's determination to adopt new energy and transportation technologies.

He claimed that by lowering carbon emissions and bringing Nigeria into line with international trends in electric mobility, the collaboration would open the door to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

“I am proud to witness this bold stride toward cleaner mobility. It is a direct reflection of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria’s commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing energy security, and promoting green innovations.

“As we commission this charging station today, let us collectively work towards expanding this initiative across the nation, ensuring that electric mobility becomes a viable, widespread reality in Nigeria.

“The ministry remains committed to policies and initiatives that drive technological advancement, attract investment, and create sustainable employment in the green economy,” he said.

Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, the Director-General of ECN, had earlier stated that the project was an electric vehicle charging station that was built to last.

According to Abdullahi, the project's usage of solar energy was in accordance with Nigeria's clean energy policy toward net zero GHG emissions and the president's proclamation on climate change.

According to him, the idea was a fast-charging technique that would allow a normal electric car to be fully charged in roughly half an hour.

“It is a Skilowatt Solar-Powered facility that has capacity to run on both power supply from the public grid when preferred, as well as Solar PV.

“It is designed with a 20-kilowatt Lithium Battery and BVA intelligent inverter, to ensure quick charging, maintainability,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the minister, and technical partner of the ECN, the Electric Motor Vehicle Company, the first in Nigeria.

He also gave the ECN's management and employees credit for helping to make the project a reality.

Innoson motors unveils locally made electric vehicle

Legit.ng reported that Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) showcased its first domestically produced electric vehicle (EV).

Cornel Osigwe, Innoson’s head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, unveiled the new car during a recent test drive at the company’s production facility in Nnewi, Cornel Osigwe, Anambra state.

Although specific details such as pricing, production volume, and release date have yet to be revealed, this debut signals Innoson's entry into the expanding electric vehicle market.

