The government of Canada has begun cybersecurity training for immigrants including Nigerians

The training aims to boost immigrants' chances of landing tech jobs at leading companies in the country

It offers job placements in 16 roles in several companies, including partner companies after the training

The Canadian government in partnership with some private sector partners, will host cybersecurity training for immigrants in Calgary, Canada.

The training will involve work-integrated learning and employment in any one of the entry-level cybersecurity roles.

Applicants to receive employment after the training

According to reports, applicants will receive industry-recognised certifications to launch their careers.

The training is funded by the Alberta Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Trade, in partnership with ReTrain Canada and Manpower Canada.

The session will start every Monday through Friday, lasting 12 weeks.

Reports say Cybersecurity for Immigrants is a collaboration with ReTrain Canada and will link participants with intensive, industry-led training cybersecurity foundations, applied testing and work experience.

Also, they will be linked with intensive, industry-led training cybersecurity foundation, basic encryption and applied testing for free.

Available skill training

Cybersecurity fundamentals and operating systems introduction to Kali Linux, Bash and PowerShell scripting Basic encryption

Passive and active information gathering, vulnerability, scanning and web application attacks

Lab time for testing and real-life simulations

ReTrain Canada cybersecurity designation exams

Networking opportunities

Programming languages including Python

Programme structure

One week of employment preparation with Manpower

Twelve weeks of intensive technical training onsite at ReTrain Canada

Four weeks of potential work experience (project or company-based)

Work-integrated learning and job placement support

Upon completion of the training, participants will be placed in entry-level cybersecurity roles.

Available employment positions

IT technicians

Network testers

Junior auditors

Cybersecurity technicians

Information security analyst

IT support specialist

Cyber IT/forensic/security incident responder

Cyber forensic analyst

Cyber security forensic analyst

Digital forensic analyst

Information security crime investigator

Crypto analyst

Junior tester

Source code auditor

Security auditor

Junior security analyst

Interested applicants are to email info.cybersecurity@manpower.com or visit the website https://manpowerab.com/workforce-development-programs/cybersecurity-training-for-immigrants.

