The Nigerian government has uncovered how foreign airlines deliberately inflate ticket prices for Nigerian travellers

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the government is engaging foreign airlines to address high airfares in Nigeria

He said the foreign airlines designated the class into different sections to make more money from Nigerian travellers

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has explained ongoing plans to tackle the high cost of airfares for domestic and international travel while disclosing airport enhancements to boost safety and security.

The minister disclosed this during his remark at the Ministerial Press Briefing on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Abuja.

Festus Keyamo reveals how foreign airlines deliberately hike fares on Nigerian routes Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG engaging with foreign airlines on ticket prices

Keyamo outlined issues contributing to high airfares, including limited access to affordable aircraft leasing, foreign airlines’ trapped funds, and high taxes.

He noted that Nigerian carriers find it challenging to lease aircraft at competitive rates, which forces them to go for costly or outright aircraft purchases, affecting ticket fares.

According to the minister, there are domestic and international tickets, saying the lack of access to affordable aircraft leasing is a big challenge.

He said his ministry is addressing the issue and there will be a rapid result with the Cape Town Convention and the Dublin Conference.

Keyamo exposes foreign airlines’ crafty ticket sales

Keyamo said there are plans between the Nigerian government and foreign airlines to address high airfares.

He exposed how foreign airlines deliberately inflate tickets for Nigerian travellers over uncertainties of fund repatriation.

The aviation minister said foreign airlines designate the same class into different sections to make more money from Nigerian travellers.

He said efforts were also ongoing between the government and foreign airlines to address the cost of airfares.

Keyamo explains how foreign carriers rip Nigerian passengers off with fake seat designations. Credit: State House

Source: UGC

“They said if you want to buy international tickets, you will see business class Z, grade J, different grades, but it’s all the same. One can be N2m cheaper than the other,” the minister stated.

He said foreign airlines charge Nigerian travellers higher due to fears of currency repatriation, which might erode their earnings before converting them to dollars.

NCAA moves to tackle high airfares

Punch reports that the minister said the government is actively engaging with international carriers to reverse the trend and ensure that fares for Nigerians show the cleared backlog of trapped funds.

According to him, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is leading the discussions with foreign carriers to adjust ticket prices.

He also cited government taxes at Nigerian airports, which contribute to expensive airfares.

He noted that airlines factor the taxes into ticket prices and pass the cost on to passengers.

NCAA issues operator’s licence to VivaJets

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA has issued the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to a business aviation company, Falcon Aerospace Limited, operating as VivaJets.

The move will mean more options for air passengers on the local route.

An AOC enables an airline or charter operator to use an aircraft for commercial operations.

