According to the aviation minister, the goal is to improve both nations' commercial and diplomatic ties.

He noted that one of the biggest challenges facing Jamaica was its dependence on Trinidad and Tobago for international air travel

To strengthen diplomatic and commercial connections between Nigeria and Jamaica, the federal government has announced plans to create direct air connectivity between the two nations.

This was revealed by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in an exclusive meeting with Lincoln Downer, the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja.

The urgent need to deepen bilateral ties, especially through an enhanced Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), was emphasized by Ambassador Downer at the discussion.

He disclosed that he was directly tasked by his government with expanding trade and aviation travel between Nigeria and Jamaica. He also mentioned the growing demand for Jamaican goods in Nigeria as well as the growing appeal of Afrobeat music and Nollywood movies in Jamaica.

He pointed out that Jamaica's lack of a national airline and reliance on Trinidad and Tobago for international air travel was a significant obstacle, and he suggested a cooperative BASA arrangement to close this gap while highlighting the rising demand for travel between Nigeria and Jamaica. Keyamo responded by promising prompt action and appointing a committee to expedite the agreement.

“I am delighted to initiate the BASA process immediately. We will move quickly to finalise it, and, if necessary, I will personally travel to Jamaica to sign the agreement,” Keyamo stated.

The action marks a significant advancement toward direct flights between Jamaica and Nigeria, which may increase travel, commerce, and cross-cultural interactions.

The Guardian reported that the deal would improve diplomatic ties between the two nations and create new economic prospects if it were to be executed correctly.

The federal government is planning to create direct air connectivity between the two nations.

