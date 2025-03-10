The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to VivaJet, owned by Falcon Aerospace Limited

The company disclosed that it received the certification from the NCAA in January 2025 to boost its operations

VivaJet explained that the AOC is critical in its quest to play a vital role in the global aviation industry

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to a business aviation company, Falcon Aerospace Limited, operating as VivaJets.

The move will mean more options for air passengers on the local route.

NCAA approves an air operators certificate for a new airline Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

VivaJet moves to solidify operations in Africa

An AOC enables an airline or charter operator to use an aircraft for commercial operations.

It is a critical accreditation showing compliance with aviation safety protocols.

The company expressed optimism, saying that in January 2025, it received an AOC, an important milestone in its quest to become Africa’s largest and most efficient aviation operator.

VivaJets chief operating officer, Chukwuerika Achum, disclosed that the certification will further enhance the airline’s capacity to make aviation business more accessible and deliver Africa's vital connectivity.

The licensing comes amid rapid global growth and technological innovations for the company.

According to reports, VivaJets offers several services including aircraft management, fractional ownership, and charter or jet ownership.

VivaJet expands routes globally

The company revealed that it is rapidly increasing its global operations, with international routes in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

It disclosed that it has sponsored, exhibited or participated in international events such as the World Economic Forum (WEF), Africa CEO Forum, Africa Air Forces Summit, Invest in Africa Summit, and the African Investment Summit.

VivaJets’ COO, Tejumade Salami said that with the new licence, the company will continue to expand its fleet and global routes while partnering and investing to power its rapid growth and international expansion.

Private jet travel grows in Africa

BusinessDay said in its report that Africa is experiencing a private aviation boom, with a 15% rise in private jet flights in the last 12 months.

Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya are leading the charge in aviation growth on the continent as a new generation of business leaders emerge, seeking hassle-free travel.

VivaJets’ head of flight operations, Mark Adoga, said the company is meeting the need by providing efficient charter flights.

NCAA licences five airlines in 12 months

A previous report by Legit.ng reveals that the NCAA gave AOCs to about five prospective airline operators in the last 12 months.

Chris Najomo, NCAA’s director general, disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting organised by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

An Air Operator's Certificate allows an airline to perform commercial air transport operations.

The AOC approval by the authority shows that five prospective airlines have been licensed to commence commercial flights in Nigeria.

The NCAA DG revealed that during the approval process, he ensured that the applicants did not circumvent the process and all safety procedures were met.

NCAA pushing airlines to acquire more aircraft

He highlighted that all prospective airlines underwent all procedures and completed them.

According to Najomo, the agency is conducting surveillance on all aircraft operating in the country to ensure they are maintained.

VivaJets gets Air operator's certificate from NCAA Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

He stated that the NCAA is doing its best to ensure that airlines acquire more aircraft, noting that more aeroplanes would create jobs for pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, and engineers.

Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that the minister approved the procurement of screening machines to enhance security at the airport.

NCAA rejects Waivers for sanctioned airlines

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA has declined waiver requests from several airlines to cancel the penalties imposed on them.

The authority insisted that the sanctions are meant to enforce compliance and service improvement for the customers, not to punish the airlines.

Speaking on the matter, the director for Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, insisted that the authority would stand by its decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng