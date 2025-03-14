The Nigeria Customs Service intercepted $1.1 million and 135,900 Saudi Riyals concealed in palm dates at Kano Airport

The passenger, arriving from Saudi Arabia, was convicted, and the court ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared funds to the Federal Government

The NCS reiterated its commitment to enforcing financial regulations and combating illicit cross-border transactions

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted $1.1 million and 135,900 Saudi Riyals hidden in packs of palm dates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

The undeclared funds were discovered during a routine inspection of a passenger’s luggage, marking a significant breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to curb illicit financial activities.

The undeclared funds, intercepted at Kano Airport, has been seized. Image: FB/Nigeria Customs Service

Source: Facebook

Culprit travelled in from Saudi Arabia

According to Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS spokesperson, the passenger arrived in Kano from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aboard Saudi Airline flight No. SV401.

During a physical examination of the luggage, customs officers uncovered the foreign currencies cleverly concealed within the packages of palm dates.

The passenger was promptly arrested and charged in court, where a conviction was secured.

“In line with established procedures, the suspect and the seized foreign currencies have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and necessary legal action,” Maiwada stated.

The court ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared funds to the Federal Government, citing provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

The large sum of hard currencies was supposed to have been declared before transporting it through the airport.

Source: Instagram

This ruling underscores the legal consequences of violating Nigeria’s financial regulations, particularly those governing the movement of large sums of money across borders.

Maiwada emphasized that the seizure demonstrates the NCS’s dedication to enforcing monetary policies and preventing illegal financial transactions.

He reminded travelers of the importance of adhering to Nigeria’s financial laws, which require individuals to declare cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the approved threshold when entering or leaving the country.

“Non-compliance with these regulations constitutes a violation of Nigerian law and attracts severe penalties. The service, therefore, urges the public to adhere strictly to these requirements to avoid legal consequences,” he added.

Under the leadership of Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS has intensified its efforts to combat smuggling, illicit financial flows, and other cross-border crimes.

The NCS has called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities.

The agency reiterated its resolve to maintain robust enforcement measures to protect the nation’s borders and financial systems from exploitation.

