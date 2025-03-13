The Nigerian government, through the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved N151.9 billion for electric vehicles for the northeast

The 10,000 electric vehicles comprise 10 17-seater buses, electric tricycles, and will be deployed in the six states in the region

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, revealed this, saying that the contract for vehicles’ supplies has been approved

The Nigerian government is set to begin mass electric vehicle transport services in the northeast, with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approving the implementation plan.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this, saying the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved $100 million contracts to supply buses and tricycles and establish charging stations for electric vehicles.

President Bola Tinubu's government gives consent to 10,000 electric vehicles for the northeast. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Onanuga names contract winners

FEC also approved the contract to supply ten 17-seater electric buses, which Bluecrest Integrated Concept Limited, the beneficiary, will supply the buses within six months for N2.9 billion.

The contract was awarded to Mutual Commitment Company Limited to supply 4000 electric tricycles for N49.6 billion in nine months, while Shanghai Integrated Infrastructure Development will supply 3,000 tricycles for N37.2 billion.

Additionally, Sinoma Investment International Limited will supply another 3000 electric tricycles. All the tricycles have a nine-passenger capacity and a driver.

Onanuga disclosed that HNCEGC will supply 100 BYD Dolphin EVs, 100 BYD Qin Plus EVs, and 37 BYD Yuan Pls EVs.

Also, KB Laman Motors will establish charging stations for electronic buses and tricycles for N8.4 billion.

FG asks Nigerians to embrace petrol-free vehicles

The presidential aide said the North East Development Commission will fund the contracts as part of its plan to cut carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency in the region.

Last year, President Tinubu approved the procurement of the e-vehicles in October and inspected the samples of the e-vehicles, chargers, and batteries.

The Nigerian government has been championing the use of electric vehicles since petrol subsidy removal.

FG approves CNG-powered vehicles

Specifically, the Nigerian government has asked Nigerians to embrace compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to petrol.

Aside from the reduction in carbon emission, the government said these alternatives provide cheaper transportation means.

The Nigerian government has opened free charging ports for CNG-powered vehicles, offering free conversions to vehicle owners.

Federal government announces the release of electric vehicles for the northeast. Credit: State House

When operational, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states will see a massive shift in transportation costs as the vehicles use low-cost energy sources.

NNPC Launches 6 CNG filling stations for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited retail company has launched six new CNG refuelling units in Lagos.

In a statement released on X, the PCNGi said the first two stations, located in Fola-Agoro and Agege, are already operational, with the remaining four to open before the end of the month(January).

President Tinubu has consistently urged Nigerians to switch to using CNG, stating that it will save the country over N2 trillion in funds currently spent on importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

