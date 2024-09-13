The Nigerian government is offering free CNG conversions for vehicles at various locations in six states

Lagos, one of the states, will have six designated conversion centres, and vehicle owners will be offered free kits

The initiative is expected to reduce fuel costs for motorists following the removal of the fuel subsidy

The Federal Government, through its Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), has kicked off a free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion program for vehicles.

The initiative will kick off on Friday, September 13th and also on Saturday 14th, in Lagos, Ogun, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna.

The program will see selected vehicles converted from petrol to CNG at no cost to the owners, a move the government hopes will promote the adoption of CNG as a mainstream fuel for transportation.

The initiative is expected to help reduce fuel costs for Nigerians, as CNG is significantly cheaper than petrol.

PCNGi in a message said:

"Act now and take advantage of our limited-time offer! On a first-come, first-served basis, secure your free PCNGI conversion and unlock access to subsidized fuel prices of just N230 per liter. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to save on fuel costs!

"1st 50 cars to be inspected, and that pass conversion will get FREE kits immediately to enjoy N230 per SCM of CNG at any NIPCO Station.

"On Friday, 13th September, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the locations are Lagos, Abeokuta, and Ibadan. On Saturday, 14th September, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the locations are Abuja and Kaduna."

Lagos six conversion centres

Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, will have six designated conversion centre

Lagos

Femadec: Km 42, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Majek Second Gate Stop, Abijo, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Portland: No. 1, Ojota Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos.

Mezovest: KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, opposite Kilimanjaro, beside Libmat Motors, by Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop, Lagos.

Dana Motors: Dana Motors Ltd, Kia Plaza, 117 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Isolo, Lagos.

MBH Power: Km 5, Ikotun Road, Itamope, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Autogig: Plot 144b Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada, Lagos.

Kaduna

Rolling Energy: Plot 16715, Kaduna Abuja Expressway, Kakau Town, Kaduna

Behin-Markpoint: Ano. 8, Michibi Road, Off Pandrive, Kakuri Industrial

NIIT Zaria Conversion Center: Basawa Road, Palladan, Zaria, Kaduna

Ibadan

Bovas: Ajibode Retail Outlet, Along U.I. Ojoo Road, Ibadan

Automation Autogas: Plot 2, Block 7, Podo Industrial Village, Ibadan

Nipco: Mobil Filling Station, Nr. Toll Gate, Ibadan-Lagos Road, Ibadan

Ogun

NGTS: OPIC Building, Opic Roundabout, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State

Nextgen: 37 Olorunsogo, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State

Abuja

NITT: Plot 487 Asuquo Okon Street, Daki-Biyu, Jabi District, Abuja Conversion Centre and Purpose Refilling Point, Abuja

ABG Dawaki: ABG Conversion Centre, Kubwa Expressway, Dawaki, Opposite Charlie Boy Bus Stop

Portland: Obafemi Awolowo Way, Utako, Abuja

Bovas: Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

Nipco: Plot 622A, Sabon Lugbe, South-West Layout, Airport Road, FCT - Abuja

C&L Smart Energy Solutions Ltd: Alhaji Umaru Ngelzarma (AUN) Petrol Station, Lokogoma, Abuja

CNG fuel priced at N230

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu launched CNG for vehicles at N230 per litre.

This initiative is designed to provide Nigerians with a more affordable and sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

A plan is also to distribute one million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles over the next 18 months.

The president believes the initiative will support a transition to CNG through authorised centres.

