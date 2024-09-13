“Don’t Miss Out”: FG Announces Locations in 5 States To Convert Petrol Vehicles to CNG for Free
- The Nigerian government is offering free CNG conversions for vehicles at various locations in six states
- Lagos, one of the states, will have six designated conversion centres, and vehicle owners will be offered free kits
- The initiative is expected to reduce fuel costs for motorists following the removal of the fuel subsidy
The Federal Government, through its Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), has kicked off a free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion program for vehicles.
The initiative will kick off on Friday, September 13th and also on Saturday 14th, in Lagos, Ogun, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna.
The program will see selected vehicles converted from petrol to CNG at no cost to the owners, a move the government hopes will promote the adoption of CNG as a mainstream fuel for transportation.
The initiative is expected to help reduce fuel costs for Nigerians, as CNG is significantly cheaper than petrol.
PCNGi in a message said:
"Act now and take advantage of our limited-time offer! On a first-come, first-served basis, secure your free PCNGI conversion and unlock access to subsidized fuel prices of just N230 per liter. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to save on fuel costs!
"1st 50 cars to be inspected, and that pass conversion will get FREE kits immediately to enjoy N230 per SCM of CNG at any NIPCO Station.
"On Friday, 13th September, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the locations are Lagos, Abeokuta, and Ibadan. On Saturday, 14th September, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the locations are Abuja and Kaduna."
Lagos six conversion centres
Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, will have six designated conversion centre
Lagos
- Femadec: Km 42, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Majek Second Gate Stop, Abijo, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.
- Portland: No. 1, Ojota Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos.
- Mezovest: KM 23, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, opposite Kilimanjaro, beside Libmat Motors, by Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop, Lagos.
- Dana Motors: Dana Motors Ltd, Kia Plaza, 117 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Isolo, Lagos.
- MBH Power: Km 5, Ikotun Road, Itamope, Ikorodu, Lagos.
- Autogig: Plot 144b Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada, Lagos.
Kaduna
- Rolling Energy: Plot 16715, Kaduna Abuja Expressway, Kakau Town, Kaduna
- Behin-Markpoint: Ano. 8, Michibi Road, Off Pandrive, Kakuri Industrial
- NIIT Zaria Conversion Center: Basawa Road, Palladan, Zaria, Kaduna
Ibadan
- Bovas: Ajibode Retail Outlet, Along U.I. Ojoo Road, Ibadan
- Automation Autogas: Plot 2, Block 7, Podo Industrial Village, Ibadan
- Nipco: Mobil Filling Station, Nr. Toll Gate, Ibadan-Lagos Road, Ibadan
- NGTS: OPIC Building, Opic Roundabout, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State
- Nextgen: 37 Olorunsogo, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State
Abuja
- NITT: Plot 487 Asuquo Okon Street, Daki-Biyu, Jabi District, Abuja Conversion Centre and Purpose Refilling Point, Abuja
- ABG Dawaki: ABG Conversion Centre, Kubwa Expressway, Dawaki, Opposite Charlie Boy Bus Stop
- Portland: Obafemi Awolowo Way, Utako, Abuja
- Bovas: Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja
- Nipco: Plot 622A, Sabon Lugbe, South-West Layout, Airport Road, FCT - Abuja
- C&L Smart Energy Solutions Ltd: Alhaji Umaru Ngelzarma (AUN) Petrol Station, Lokogoma, Abuja
CNG fuel priced at N230
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu launched CNG for vehicles at N230 per litre.
This initiative is designed to provide Nigerians with a more affordable and sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.
A plan is also to distribute one million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles over the next 18 months.
The president believes the initiative will support a transition to CNG through authorised centres.
