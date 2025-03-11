House of Reps urges CBN to suspend ATM charges hike

Members of the House of Representatives have reacted to the planned increase in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction charges

Federal lawmakers have urged the CBN to suspend increasing the charges attached to ATM transaction

According to the House of Reps, the increase would impose additional financial burdens on Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has passed a resolution urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the increase in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction charges.

The federal lawmakers also called on the apex bank to stop the stoppage of free ATM withdrawals for customers from other banks in Nigeria.

The call was made following a motion of urgent public importance, by a member, Marcus Onobun,

He drew the attention of the House to a circular by the CBN to that effect on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

As reported by Channels Television, the lawmakers expressed worry that this would impose additional financial burdens on Nigerians.

The House asked the CBN to suspend the policy pending proper engagement with the relevant committees on banking, finance, and financial institutions.

The apex bank said customers withdrawing from the ATMs of other banks would now be charged ₦100 per every ₦20,000.

The CBN said for off-site ATMs — automated teller machines not on a bank’s premises – like those at shopping malls, eateries, and other public places — a surcharge of not more than ₦500 per every ₦20,000 will apply.

This is in addition to the statutory ₦100 fee for withdrawals by customers of other banks’ ATMs.

In a circular sent to financial institutions on February 10, 2025, the apex bank said:

“The three free monthly withdrawals allowed for remote-on-us (other bank’s customers/not-on-us consumers) in Nigeria under Section 10.6.2 of the Guide shall no longer apply,”

CBN says customers will be charged N100 per every ₦20,000 for withdrawing from the ATMs of other banks.

