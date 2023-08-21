President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas initiative.

He said the initiative targets about 11,500 CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing petrol vehicles

But experts have raised concern over the competence and capacity of those who will undertake the conversion

Some oil and gas industry experts have expressed worry that the cost of converting vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) use may be unaffordable for Nigerians.

The experts expressed their worries in separate interviews. They said that the government might have to subsidize the cost to allow Nigerians to embrace the CNG as an alternative to petrol.

President Bola Tinubu approves conversion of vehicles to CNG Credit: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Concerns mount over capacity and competence of workers

While commending the government for the plan as part of measures to reduce the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, they also raised issues over the competence and capacity of those who will be engaged for the job.

Reports say the branch National Chairman of Liquified Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR), Abayomi Olarinoye asked the government to carefully undertake the process and ensure that those who engaged in the conversion are the best in the industry have the required training and equipment to guide against situations where citizens would not be cheated.

Olarinoye said all standards must be met, urging that Nigerians should not be exposed to hazards before, during, and after the conversion process.

Tinubu's initiative targets 11,500 vehicles for conversion

The development comes as President Bola Tinubu approved establishing the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas initiative.

The CNG initiative seeks to reduce the impacts of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians by lowering energy costs.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed the initiative on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Ngelale stated that the initiative targets over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles.

It also targets about 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing petrol vehicles.

The plan seeks to strengthen in-country manufacturing, local assembly, and job creation, which aligns with the presidential directive.

Punch reports that Ngelale said the plan includes a total adoption strategy, which will include equipping workshops, local assembly, and creation of jobs as critical points, with initial focus on mass transit vehicles.

The plan follows the initiative of Petroleum marketers in Nigeria who say they are equipping their stations with conversion kits for vehicles.

Others say that many petrol trucks have been converted for CNG use and that they have brought in Indian to engage in the vehicle conversion process in the country.

Petrol marketers add 7,000 filling stations to cheap, alternative fuel register

Legit.ng reported that according to reports, 7, 000 additional filing station owners across Nigeria have registered their outlets to participate in autogas dispensing projects, including Compressed Natural Gas and Liquified Petroleum Gas into cars.

A Report says some manufacturers from Asia with expertise in vehicle conversion have arrived in Nigeria to convert cars to run on autogas, LPC, LNG and CNG.

Oil marketers reportedly engaged the Asians as more retail outlet owners showed interest in dispensing autogas.

