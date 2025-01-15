NNPC Retail has launched six new stations across Lagos to provide easy access to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

More stations are set to open in Abuja, and NNPC Limited has promised to make CNG adoption attractive for Nigerians

CNG is considered a cheaper alternative to petrol, and President Tinubu has consistently encouraged Nigerians to make the switch

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited retail company has launched six new CNG refuelling units in Lagos.

In a statement released on X, the PCNGi said the first two stations, located in Fola-Agoro and Agege, are already operational, with the remaining four will be to open before the end of the month(January)

The CNG initiative

President Bola Tinubu has consistently urged Nigerians to switch to using CNG, stating that it will save the country over N2 trillion in funds currently spent on importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

In a recent address directed at Nigerian drivers, he said they now face a choice: either pay N1,000 per litre for petrol or opt for the cheaper alternative – CNG.

The president, in another address, said:

“Nigeria’s motorists can buy petrol at N1,000 per litre or equivalent gas per Standard Cubic Meter at N200. We have also introduced incentives for commercial motorists to convert from petrol to gas” free of cost."

Nigerians have consistently complained that the low adoption of CNG is due to the lack of refuelling locations.

The NNPC has launched new CNG refuelling stations in Lagos to address this.

Here are the new locations:

Fola Agoro SS – Fola Agoro, Shomolu LGA, Lagos

Alapere SS – Oworonshoki Expressway, Alapere, Lagos

Marina SS – Along Marina, Marina, Lagos Island

Agege Bypass SS – Along Agege Bypass, Idimuangoro, Lagos

Lakowe SS – Along Lagos Epe Expressway, Lagos

Odogunyan SS – Along Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, Ikorodu

For residents in Abuja, here are the new locations to refuel CNG.

NNPC Retail Sector Centre C

NNPC Retail Dei Dei

NNPC Retail Gaduwa

NNPC Retail Ushafa

NNPC Retail Zone 1

NNPC Retail NIPCO Gwagwalada

NIPCO Airport Road, Kubwa

Upcoming Stations

NIPCO (MRU) Kubwa

NIPCO (MRU) Mabushi

NIPCO (MRU) Madala

NIPCO (MRU) Lugbe

NIPCO (MRU) Tunga Maje

NIPCO (MRU) Utako

NNPC promises for new stations

According to Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mother stations and mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in the coming months.

Filling station owners move to sell fuel priced at N200

Legit.ng earlier reported that oil marketers have called for federal government support to sell CNG fuel nationwide.

About 50 CNG stations currently serve Nigerians, operated mainly by NNPC Limited and NIPCO.

Despite government encouragement, the shortage of CNG stations has slowed the pace of vehicle conversion among Nigerians.

