For Nigerians who want to travel to new places, visa costs can frequently be a significant obstacle. When combined with other travel costs, the cost of acquiring a visa might make foreign travel appear unaffordable.

However, a number of Asian nations provide surprisingly low visa costs, which makes it simpler to travel to your ideal destination without breaking the bank.

Here are six Asian countries with visa fees under N100,000 according to BusinessDay:

South Korea

The cost of a South Korean single-entry visa is N60,000 for visits up to 90 days and N90,000 for longer stays. In addition to a completed visa application form and a recent passport-sized photo, prospective candidates must have a passport that is valid for at least six months.

It is necessary to present proof of financial capabilities, such as a personal bank statement, credit card statements, or paperwork proving the registration of a vehicle.

Japan

The cost of a Japanese visa was N12,500 as of April 2024. Applications for visas must be made in person at the Japanese Embassy in Abuja and are only accepted by appointment.

Applications must be submitted no later than 10 working days before departure, and appointments must be scheduled at least 15 working days in advance of the planned departure date.

A valid passport, a completed visa application form, a current passport-sized photo, a reservation for a flight or lodging, and evidence of financial stability, such as a bank statement, are all necessary.

Singapore

Applicants are required to pay a $30 (N45,000) non-refundable processing fee online using a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card. A valid Nigerian passport with two blank pages and at least six months of validity is required, as is a completed and signed visa application form and recent passport-sized photos that satisfy Singapore's picture criteria.

In addition, applicants must show that they have the money to pay for their stay and submit a comprehensive trip plan that includes reservations for flights and lodging. The type of visa may require additional documentation.

Sri Lanka

In order to enter Sri Lanka, bearers of a Nigerian passport must first get a standard visa. A valid international passport with at least six months left on it after the trip, a passport photo, evidence of funds (such as a bank statement), and a thorough itinerary are all required for the application procedure.

The $50 (N75,000) double entry tourist visa is valid for 30 days, and all fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Vietnam

Nigerian passport holders seeking to travel to Vietnam are required to meet specific entry requirements, including a passport valid for at least six months from the intended arrival date and containing at least two blank pages.

Visa fees for single entry and exit are set at $25 (N37,500), while the same fee applies to children under 14 years, regardless of the visa’s validity period. Travellers are advised to ensure their documents are in order before submitting their application.

Thailand

Nigerian nationals who intend to travel to Thailand may apply for a N65,000 single-entry tourist e-visa. A passport valid for at least six months with at least two blank pages, a completed visa application form, a recent passport-sized photo, proof of sufficient funds, a return ticket, and proof of lodging in Thailand, such as a hotel reservation or host's address, are among the essential documents that applicants must present.

Applicants must also provide a copy of their drug clearance certificate and their original police clearance certificate. Along with the applicant's name, departure and return dates, and all flights en route to Thailand, a travel booking confirmation is also necessary.

