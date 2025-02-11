For Nigerians who want to tour the world, a good start is these five countries where the naira is stronger than the local currency

With the favourable exchange rate with these currencies, Nigerians can travel there on a budget and get value

Meanwhile, the naira has also strengthened in recent times, appreciating to an exchange rate below N1500/$

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

One major constraint for Nigerians seeking to explore the world is that the naira won't amount to much when converted to other currencies.

While this might be true for some countries, there are also countries where the naira is stronger, and if you are travelling on a budget, you can afford lots of experiences in these countries without constant worries.

Keep in mind that the naira strengthened in recent weeks and now trades under N1500/$.

On a decent budget, Nigerians can visit any of these countries and get a good value after converting their naira to the local currency. Photo Credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

If the trend keeps up, you could get even more value on your budget on a visit to any of these countries. With a decent budget, you can ball like an Otedola in any of these countries.

Lebanon

According to a Business Day report, Lebanon tops this list. One Nigerian Naira will currently be exchanged to give you 59.67 Lebanese Pounds. This means N1,000 will give you 59,670 LBP.

To visit Lebanon as a Nigerian, you need your Nigerian passport and a (tourist) visa. Your Nigerian passport needs to be valid for another six months after your arrival, and you must present your return ticket or proof of onward travel.

You also get the option of getting a Visa on arrival, if you have up to $2000 cash to spend in the country, and have made a prior reservation in a 3 or 5-star hotel in Lebanon.

Vietnam

As at Tuesday, February 11, 2025, 1 Nigerian Naira will convert to about 17 Vietnamese D0ng, meaning that your N1000 will give you 17,000 Vietnamese D0ng.

To visit Vietnam, you need your Nigerian passport and a valid visa. Also, your passport needs to have up to six months validity from the date of your arrival, and at least two blank pages for stamping.

Indonesia

As at Tuesday, February 11, one Nigerian Naira converts to 10.41 Indonesian Rupiah, meaning that your N1,000 will get you up to 10,400 Indonesian Rupiah.

The requirements to visit Indonesia, are pretty much the same as Vietnam.

Uganda

If you want to consider Uganda, one Nigerian Naira converts to 2.45 Ugandan shillings, meaning that N1,000 will give you about 2,450 UGX.

You also need a Nigerian passport and Ugandan visa, but the e-visa application makes it easier for you to apply for the visa online and have it sent to your email.

Tanzania

The current exchange rate between Naira and Tanzanian shillings is 1 Naira to 1.73 Tanzanian Shillings. The requirements are the same as in Uganda, and you also can apply for an e-visa which will be sent to you electronically.

Naira stays strong

In related news, the Nigerian Naira has remained relatively stable in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

The naira has remained at N1,500.41 at NFEM and rallied to N1,540 in the parallel segment of the FX market, surprising a lot of people.

Traders say speculators lost over N10 billion due to the naira’s recovery while hoarders are rushing to offload their dollar holdings.

