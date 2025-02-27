The US Embassy in Nigeria has provided a guide for applying and renewing American passports, shared in a post dated February 27

Applicants are advised to fill out the necessary forms correctly and check their passport status online

Emergency passport applications can be processed within two business days, while standard applications may take longer depending on demand

In a recent post dated February 27, the embassy shared a link to their official website, offering detailed instructions and resources for US citizens in Nigeria.

Online forms and processing times

Applicants are advised to visit the forms page here to correctly fill out the necessary forms. For those unsure about which form they need, the Passport Wizard can assist in guiding them to the correct application.

Processing times vary depending on demand, and applicants are encouraged to check their passport status at travel.state.gov.

It is important to note that passport services are unavailable on weekends or during Nigeria and US holidays.

Applying for a passport

The process begins with answering a few questions using the Passport Wizard, which helps applicants understand the passport application process.

Information is available for first-time applications, renewals, replacements, or updates of US passports.

While the wizard is not an online application, it prepares applicants for the process, but it does not guarantee a US passport.

Additional forms or supporting documents may be required by the embassy, consulate, or office providing consular services.

Emergency passports

In cases where a passport expires while travelling abroad, applicants can apply for a full-validity regular passport or a limited-validity emergency passport.

A full-validity passport replacement requires a minimum of two weeks, while an emergency passport can usually be issued within two business days.

Applicants should contact the American Citizens Services unit for more information on emergency limited-validity passports.

Photo Requirements

Applicants must provide one photo on a white background with their passport application. Photo policies apply to both adults and children, with a few exceptions for infants. Detailed photo requirements are available on the embassy's website.

US embassy in Nigeria

The US Embassy in Nigeria is dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States and providing services to US citizens in Nigeria.

Located in Abuja, the embassy offers a range of consular services, including visa processing, passport services, and assistance to American citizens.

The embassy also works to strengthen diplomatic relations between the United States and Nigeria, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields.

Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.

