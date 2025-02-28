A fintech entrepreneur and business executive has urged the CBN to review the recent hike in ATM charges

The business executive referenced a recent street survey he carried out and listed the long-term effects of the new policy

The CBN reviewed ATM charges will take effect on March 1, 2025, with customers paying up to N500 charges on a withdrawal

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

A fintech entrepreneur and business executive has warned that the newly revised Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges are anti low-income Nigerians.

Mr. Tope Dare noted that the policy would have the worst effect on the low-income Nigerians who only make small withdrawals for daily living expenses.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently revised the ATM withdrawal fees with several changes to existing policies.

CBN announced an end to three free withdrawals every month. Photo credit: Nurphoto/CBN

Source: Getty Images

The revision eliminated the three free withdrawals every month, meaning that customers will pay charges on every withdrawal.

The reviewed fees imposed up to N500 fees on a single N20,000 withdrawal from an off-site ATM (located in a public place like market, fuel stations or malls).

Low-income Nigerians to be affected

Mr. Dare, who is a fintech executive, noted that people who can withdraw large sums may not feel the brunt, but for those who withdraw frequently and in smaller amounts they would end up with multiple charges.

He noted that a lot of Nigerians are likely to make multiple N5,000 or N10,000 withdrawals over the week and would thus end up with multiple unfair charges, the PUNCH reports.

Recall that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) initiated legal action against the CBN to stop it from implementing what they called an unfair, unreasonable, and unjust policy.

Mr. Dare narrated findings from a recent survey that showed heightened public frustration and confusion over the policies.

He warned that for a nation still trying to drive financial inclusion, CBN’s complex banking policy may confuse the population and drive them back to their informal banking systems in the long term.

His words;

“The CBN should focus on making banking more accessible, not discouraging small transactions. If this policy must stand, there should be exemptions or lower fees for small withdrawals to protect vulnerable Nigerians.”

Mr. Dare observed that many low-income Nigerians have no business withdrawing bulk cash and may end up paying unfair charges. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the CBN said this review was necessitated by rising operations costs and the need to incentivise banks to keep their ATM points functional and active.

The CBN also listed ways that customers can avoid incurring multiple charges.

Source: Legit.ng