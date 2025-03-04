Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a new partnership to distribute affordable petrol in Nigeria

The new marketer has now increased the number of partnerships available for Dangote Refinery petrol to six

This development comes hours after NNPC-limited filling stations reduced pump prices nationwide

Dangote Refinery has announced Optima Energy as its latest partner for the sale of petrol across the country.

Optima Energy joins MRS Nigeria, Ardova PLC, and Hyden as the other partners working directly with Dangote to sell affordable fuel.

In a message shared on its x, Dangote encouraged Nigerians to buy from its partners.

Dangote said:

"For high-quality and affordable PMS (petrol), visit our partners' retail outlets nationwide and enjoy the following competitive prices per litre.

Buy premium fuel at the best rates, save money for your family. Our petrol and diesel are refined to enhance engine performance while remaining environmentally friendly.

The refinery releases its partners' prices as follows:

Retail Outlets Lagos (price per litre) Lagos (price per litre) Lagos (price per litre) South-South & South-East (price per litre) MRS N860 N870 N880 N890 Ardova N865 N875 N885 N895 Heyden N865 N875 N885 N895 Optima Energy N865 N875 N885 N895

NNPC ready to compete, reduces pump prices

In response to Dangote's new fuel prices, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reduced its pump price of petrol to N860 per litre from the previous price of N920 per litre.

The new NNPC price took effect on Monday, 3 March 2025.

Dangote Refinery recently announced a reduction in its ex-depot price from N890 per litre to N825, representing a N65 decrease.

The mega refinery also stated that, in collaboration with its partners, it will make fuel available at a more affordable price.

Additionally, it pledged to compensate oil marketers who previously purchased fuel at a higher price.

Also, Dangote said it will reimburse Nigerians with proof that its partners are selling above the rates advertised.

Statement reads:

“It is both unpatriotic and detrimental to the welfare of Nigerians for any party to purchase at a rate of N825 per litre and then sell to consumers at N945 or more per litre. This constitutes excessive profiteering, further burdening Nigerians for personal gain.

“Dangote refinery, in its effort to ensure good quality and affordable fuel for Nigerians, is working with its partners to make this price accessible.

"Consumers who purchase fuel above the advertised rate at any of its key partners (Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, or MRS) anywhere in Nigeria are encouraged to report to Dangote refinery with their receipts for a full refund of the excess amount."

Dangote Refinery buys crude oil from Algeria

In a previous report by Legit.ng the Dangote Refinery has bought its first consignment of Algeria’s light sweet Saharan blend crude.

The giant refinery reportedly bought one million barrels of cargo from Glencore, the trading firm, this week, with the consignment due to arrive in March.

The deal was not immediately confirmed by either party and the purchase price remains unknown.

