Emirates Airlines has inked a deal with Air Peace to expand connectivity to more Nigerian cities

The deal will see Emirates expand its operations to 13 Nigerian cities with a single ticket journey and baggage throughput

The development means that travellers from Dubai to Lagos can access more cities in Nigeria including Owerri, Abuja, and others.

Emirates Airlines has signed an interline deal with Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace to boost connectivity for passengers to and from Nigeria.

The deal expands the UAE flagship carrier’s footprints to 13 new cities in Nigeria with a single-ticket journey and simplified baggage throughput.

Emirates Airlines has partnered with Air Peace to expand into 13 Nigerian cities. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Emirates to fly to Asaba, other 12 other cities

Travellers from Dubai to Lagos can access more Nigerian cities, with connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri.

The agreement will also benefit corporate travellers, connecting to other cities in Nigeria including Abuja, Kano, Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Warri, This supports the robust bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the UAE.

According to reports, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kazim Adnan said the airline is a reliable partner of Nigeria’s tourism, trade and aviation sectors.

He said the partnership with Air Peace is the next step to enhance connectivity and introduce more travel options for travellers.

Air Peace outlines the benefits for Nigerians

The interline agreement will also benefit corporate travellers, connecting to additional cities in Nigeria’s major economic hubs, including Abuja, Kano, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Warri, further supporting the strong bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the UAE.

Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, said the strategic partnership between the two airlines is a significant step toward enhancing global connectivity for Nigerians.

She disclosed that the deal aligns with Air Peace’s mission to provide seamless, world-class travel experiences while expanding the airline’s routes and international reach.

The Air Peace spokesperson said that the partnership expands the airline’s reach and offers Nigerians from Dubai access to key destinations.

“This partnership also reinforces Nigeria’s aviation sector by enhancing connectivity, and efficiency and positioning our country as a critical hub for regional and global travel. At Air Peace, we remain committed to providing greater connectivity, convenience, and world-class service for our passengers,” she said.

BusinessDay reports that Emirates’ Dubai-Lagos is operated using the Boeing 777-300ER and offers the best experience in the sky.

The partnership enables more travellers from Nigeria to experience Emirates luxury and style.

Air Peace among sanctioned airlines by NCAA

Air Peace is reputed as Nigeria’s largest carrier with multiple connections locally and internally through a fleet of aircraft, comprised of Airbus 320s, Boeing 737s, Boeing 777s, Dornier 328-328-328 Jets, Embraer 145s, and Embraer 195-E2s.

Meanwhile, Air Peace is one of the five airlines sanctioned by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for failing to refund passengers on time.

About five airlines fined by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have officially received sanction letters for various violations.

NCCA’s director for consumer protection and public affairs, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this recently.

The list of sanctioned airlines

The NCAA’s spokesman said the agency is continuing its investigation into the operators’ activities to impose more penalties.

Punch quotes Achimugu as saying that the NCAA is still gathering evidence and monitoring the airline’s officials to determine further sanctions, which could be from N200 million upwards.

A previous Legit.ng report said that the agency warned the airlines over failure to process passenger refunds in the stipulated time in line with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations.

NCAA threatens more sanctions

As a result, the regulator enforced the regulation against Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airways, Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors due to a deluge of passenger complaints.

Due to the infractions, the NCAA moved to fine Royal Air Maroc about N300 million for unprofessional conduct and regulatory compliance failures.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight reduction offer on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion is false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement signed by Ejike Ndiulo, head of corporate communications,.

