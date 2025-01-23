Air Sierra Leone, a national carrier for Sierra Leone, has begun direct flight operations from Freetown to Lagos

The airline’s maiden flight took place on Wednesday, January 22, 2024, with 36 passengers aboard its 50-seater aircraft

The airline also began a technical partnership with a Nigerian airline, Xejet, to provide it with aircraft for its operations

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Sierra Leon’s national carrier, Air Sierra Leone, has commenced flight operations from Freetown to Lagos as part of its plans to grow its Africa operations.

The airline also announced a technical collaboration with Nigeria’s Xejet to provide it with aircraft for its operations.

Air Sierra Leone begins direct flight from Freetown to Lagos Credit: izusek

Source: Getty Images

A new airline makes inaugural flight to Nigeria

Air Sierra Leone marked its inaugural flight to Lagos on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with about 36 passengers aboard its 50-seat capacity aircraft.

Edgard Lacle, Air Sierra Leon’s general manager, said the airline will operate three weekly flights to Lagos.

According to him, the airline will use the E145, which has a 50-seat capacity, saying it is interested in pushing its products to its passengers.

He disclosed that the trade connection between the airline and Nigeria is very robust.

Air Sierra Leone reveals reason for choosing Nigeria

Lacle said the main attraction for the airline was the trade and the movement, stating that trade tops the list, followed by tourism.

“Many Nigerians have stayed in Sierra Leone for a long time, and some are even married there. We have all these connections,” he said.

The general manager stated that the company expects a complete load factor as its aircraft fits the market and passenger movement and can maintain momentum until there are changes in the market dynamics before adjusting.

Emmanuel Isa, CEO of Xejet, said Air Sierra Leon’s maiden flight reflects the power of dreams and the collective effort of a nation.

Iza said the event marks a rebirth of a national icon for the people of Sierra Leon, saying the Sierra Leonean flag will take to the skies again after 15 years, showing a shared vision of growth, connectivity, and opportunity.

BusinessDay reports that the Xejet boss said that Air Sierra Leone came from the vision to connect to the world, inspire pride in Africa, and create opportunities to transform lives.

He disclosed that the maiden flight from Freetown to Lagos shows the beginning of that journey.

FG unveils aircraft maintenance facility

“Air Sierra Leone is committed to providing world-class service that reflects the warmth and hospitality of our people. We aim to be more than just an airline. We aim to be an ambassador of Sierra Leone’s culture, values, and aspirations,” he said.

The development came after Nigeria’s minister for aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, flagged off the construction of the XeJet Flight support and engineering facility in Abuja.

The $10 million Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility will be located near the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will handle the construction.

Italian airline begins international flights in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that a major Italian carrier, Neos Airlines, began direct flight services from Milan to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The airline, which landed at Lagos airport last week with dignitaries from both countries, promised to entrench safety and timelines in its operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, expressed joy with the commencement of the flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng