The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially served five sanctioned airlines with their letters

The airlines were reportedly fined for various infractions including failure to refund passengers promptly

The NCAA said one of the airlines, Royal Air Maroc was fined N300 million for an infraction and may face further sanctions

About five airlines fined by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have officially received sanction letters for various violations.

NCCA’s director for consumer protection and public affairs, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this recently.

The list of sanctioned airlines

He said the five airlines received their sanction letters officially for violating various rules and guidelines of the agency.

The airlines include Royal Air Maroc, Arik Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Aero Contractors, and Air Peace.

The NCAA’s spokesman said the agency is continuing its investigation into the operators’ activities to impose more penalties.

Punch quotes Achimugu as saying that the NCAA is still gathering evidence and monitoring the airline’s officials to determine further sanctions, which could be from N200 million upwards.

A previous Legit.ng report said that the agency warned the airlines over failure to process passenger refunds in the stipulated time in line with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations.

NCAA threatens more sanctions

As a result, the regulator enforced the regulation against Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airways, Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors due to a deluge of passenger complaints.

Due to the infractions, the NCAA moved to fine Royal Air Maroc about N300 million for unprofessional conduct and regulatory compliance failures.

The agency also hinted at imposing the heaviest sanction on the airline.

NCAA revokes aviation firms' licences

Early in February, NCAA withdrew Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) of two aviation firms, Omni-Blu Aviation and Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited, due to regulatory norm infractions.

The NCAA claims that both companies violated Part 1.2.1.5 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs), which forbids the falsification, duplication, or modification of licenses, certificates, applications, logbooks, reports, or other documents.

The revocation of the Air Operator Certificate is a penalty under Part 1.2.1.5(b) of the Nig. CARs.

Consequently, Eastwind Aviation's (EAL/AOC/03-24/001) and Omni-Blu Aviation's (OBA/AOC/12-15/002) AOCs have been formally withdrawn, making it impossible for them to provide aviation services in Nigeria, according to a post on the NCAA X handle.

Offering offshore transportation services, Omni-Blu Aviation, a helicopter service provider with headquarters in Lagos, has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry.

Similar to this, Eastwind Aviation is a multinational provider of commercial aviation services with a focus on helicopter operations for the government and oil and gas industries in Nigeria.

NCAA blasts Kenya Airways over passenger maltreatment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA demanded that Kenya Airways tender a public apology for mistreating the Nigerian passenger as was conveyed in a viral video on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

NCAA director, Michael Achimugu disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with Kenya Airways Country Manager, James Nganga; Station Manager, Eric Mukira; and Duty Manager, Ezenwa Ehumadu, in Abuja.

The NCAA also demanded that Kenya Airways publish the facts of the case, as it discovered its earlier statement to be riddled with untruths.

